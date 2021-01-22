NBC News' Savannah Sellers Suffers Eye Injury From Exercise Band

The Morning News NOW co-host may have to undergo surgery

Ouch! NBC News' Savannah Sellers is out of commission after suffering an eye injury.

The co-host of Morning News NOW revealed Thursday night on Instagram that while working out with an exercise band, the band snapped and hit her across her face and in her left eye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My doctor says it's the third case he's seen in the last few months and suggested I get goggles at Home Depot if I use one of those bands again," Sellers said.

Image zoom Credit: NBC

The correspondent added that her doctors think her injury may be combination of commotio retinae, angle recession and a choroidal rupture. It's not clear yet if she has a tear in her eye, which would require surgery.

"I'm listening to my doctors to figure out the best course of treatment," Sellers said. "But I've heard many times in the last several hours how lucky I am it wasn't much worse!"

Since she's having difficulty seeing out of her left eye, Sellers is currently out of the anchor chair but hopes to be back soon, possibly as early as next week.

"In the meantime, I'm counting my blessings! If the band hit in a slightly different spot I would be in much worse shape," Sellers said. "I'm grateful this didn't happen before our inauguration coverage and that I have the weekend to somewhat recover."

Image zoom Credit: NBC

Sellers said she hopes to be back — after a little downtime.

"I'll be curled up by the fire watching movies through my right eye and listening to podcasts!" she said. "Definitely staying away from exercise bands and having my boyfriend get my favorite snacks."

Sellers wouldn't be the first Savannah at NBC News to undergo eye surgery.

In 2019, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie suffered an eye injury while playing with her 2-year-old son Charley. Initially, Guthrie had a tear in her retina that required surgery.

Then, last year, the TV host had to undergo another eye surgery after she developed cataracts following her retina reattachment surgery.

"Remember when my retina was detached because Charley threw the train at my eye?" Guthrie said on the Today Show. "Well, guys it's not over. So apparently after you have that retina reattachment surgery, it's very common to get cataracts, so that happened to me. So I'm actually going to leave in 20 minutes and have cataract surgery."

After the initial injury, Guthrie told PEOPLE that she knew she would have to undergo follow-up eye surgeries, noting that while the initial retinal surgery restored her temporary vision loss, her eyesight "certainly isn't where it was, and I think it's getting worse."