Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Fitness Progress: Exercise 'Works as an Antidepressant to Me'

Ryan Dorsey is hoping to get in the best shape of his life with a little consistency in the gym.

On Friday, the Big Sky star and ex-husband of Naya Rivera — who died in July 2020 as a result of a drowning accident — posted a shirtless photo on Instagram showing off the progress he's made in his fitness journey.

"​​Start your New Year's Resolutions now before the holidays and you'll be glad you're two months ahead," the 39-year-old captioned the mirror selfie. "Consistency is key. Some days are harder than others, but you'll always feel better after you get them endorphins going."

Dorsey explained that he never regrets choosing to work out, adding that exercise "works as an antidepressant" for him. He noted that his current goal is to be 185 lbs. and he'll give his followers an update in two months.

Ryan Dorsey/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Working to get in the best shape of my life. Slowly but surely. That's keeping me motivated. Also trying to lead by example for my little guy," Dorsey wrote, referring to his and Rivera's 7-year-old son Josey Hollis.

"And trying to stay on top of things so I can stay ready for this future teenager of mine to be able to run & play, workout alongside of him and push him to greatness and to be a strong young man💪in whatever he chooses to do," he ended.

Dorsey and Rivera welcomed Josey on Sept. 17, 2015. They were married from 2014 to 2018, and they shared custody of Josey until Rivera's death at age 33 in July 2020.

Rivera's body was found five days after she went missing during a boating trip with Josey on Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif., having died of an accidental drowning after disappearing under the surface during a swim.