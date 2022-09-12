National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Reports 45% Increase in Calls After Switch to 988

Following the nationwide launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has reported a 45% increase in overall volume.

On Friday, the HSS released new data that showed a significant increase in calls, answer rates, and wait times in August 2022 compared to the same time last year. The 988 Lifeline reported 361,140 total calls, chats, and texts to the hotline in the first month with an average answer speed of 42 seconds.

"Our nation's transition to 988 moves us closer to better serving the crisis care needs of people across America," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a release. "988 is more than a number, it's a message: we're there for you. The transition to 988 is just the beginning. We will continue working towards comprehensive, responsive crisis care services nationwide to save lives."

Due to the progress, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced a new $35 million grant opportunity to support 988 Lifeline services, resulting in more trained crisis counselors being able to connect with those in need of help.

"We want everyone to know that there is hope. Whether you're experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress, there is compassionate, accessible care and support," said Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and leader of SAMHSA. "With rising levels of anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses — and the devastating number of overdose deaths — it is crucial that people have somewhere to turn when they're in crisis."

On July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline made the transition to 988 in order to serve as an easy-to-access hotline for people struggling with a mental health crisis. The Lifeline's previous phone number, 1-800-273-8255, still remains active after the three-digit phone number launched.

The change was in response to the global increase in mental health crises, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, domestically, by the opioid crisis. Suicide rates have been steadily increasing over the past two decades, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

In the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, and it is the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 44, according to the NIMH.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Matthew Wintersteen, a clinical psychologist at Thomas Jefferson University, explained that the 988 number would be easier to remember and therefore more helpful than Lifeline's previous 10-digit phone number. "When somebody is in a crisis, they need to be able to easily access, who do I call? Where can I go? And the idea is that 988 will become that number," Wintersteeen said.

The recent suicides of celebrities such as Naomi Judd, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain have also opened the nation's eyes to the reality of the current mental health epidemic. According to John Draper, director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, calls to suicide hotlines increased by 25% the week after Spades' and Bourdain's suicides.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.