Natasha Lyonne Says She's Gotten 'Softer' Since Quitting Smoking: 'The Worst Decision I Ever Made' (Exclusive)

The Poker Face actress spoke with PEOPLE about her difficult health journey while at the NBC Universal Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon on Thursday

Published on April 14, 2023 09:31 AM
Natasha Lyonne attends the Adeam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Natasha Lyonne is not exactly embracing her non-smoking journey, but she knows it's for the best.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE on Thursday at the NBC Universal Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon, the Poker Face actress and longtime smoker, 44, gave an update on how she's doing after quitting cigarettes — admitting it's been "a nightmare."

"I'll be honest. It's the worst decision I ever made," she teases. "Of course, my true and deep hope is that the technology will get there such that I'm able to smoke again consequence-free since it's one of the great loves of my life."

Still, Lyonne stands by her choice, especially taking into account the health risks associated with smoking.

"As a destructive person, it really is like committing in a way I cannot deny to signing up for life completely," Lyonne says, noting what drove her to the decision. "Like, it was the final gap between, me sort of saying I'm gonna be a participating member of society and really going all the way in. And I think a lot of it has to do with like I just feel like, you know, I still wanna write and direct movies. I still wanna get to make more seasons of Poker Face. I wanna get to have more life. And I think I was genuinely just scared by like the reality of it."

Natasha Lyonne
Since giving up cigarettes, Lyonne says she has noticed a change in her life. "I'm becoming a lot softer with age," she says. "I was like, tough for so many years — like leather, sunglasses, chain, smoking, tough guy. And I'm noticing that I'm getting much softer."

As an example, she recalls going on vacation with her Orange Is the New Black costars Samira Wiley and Dascha Polanco. "We had our little Orange tribe and some other pals with us and I just noticed how soft I am," she recouts. "When I like look at Samira, like it makes me wanna cry cause I love her so much, you know what I mean? And she's a mom now and she's married and like, it's just so crazy that there's that sort of life evolution that happens as we know each other for years. So I notice that I'm sort of, I'm becoming a bit of a softie in my old age."

Lyonne attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event
The SAG Award winner has been documenting her journey of quitting smoking on social media, with famous friends like Melissa Etheridge and Lily Tomlin offering words of encouragement.

"Hey @nlyonne I see you are quitting smoking. As a 19-year cancer thriver, I want to give you all of the encouragement I can," wrote Etheridge, 61, on Twitter. "Your show #PokerFace freaking rocks!! Just like #RussianDoll you are amazing! You got this!! It's so cool!!"

Lyonne responded: "Woowowow!! Thank you!! So cool!!"

"Chin up, darling," replied Tomlin, 83, on the post, to which Lyonne wrote: "Wow! If getting encouragement from you is a perk of not smoking — I'll take it!"

The NYC-native previously shared a throwback selfie with a cigarette in her mouth, writing: "I miss smoking a lot already."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Melissa Etheridge attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Natasha Lyonne attends the Adeam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at 548 West 22nd Street on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Lily Tomlin attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Along with Lyonne's health mission, she has also been through another major transition this past year. Last April, the Orange is the New Black alum spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her then-recent split from her boyfriend of nearly eight years, Fred Armisen.

After confirming their amicable breakup earlier that month, Lyonne shared that she had entered her "divorced dad era."

"I live a pretty no-dependence lifestyle, and I like it that way," the Golden Globe nominee told EW. "I just want to do my workaholism and have my weekend — and have some yacht rock and weird parties. But I think it's so weird that we have such limited time here and we spend so much of it worrying about the dumbest s--- ever."

