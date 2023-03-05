Lifestyle Health Melissa Etheridge, Lily Tomlin Send Natasha Lyonne 'All the Encouragement' as She Quits Smoking "You got this," wrote Melissa Etheridge on Twitter as she and Lily Tomlin gave Natasha Lyonne some words of encouragement amid her struggle to give up smoking By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 5, 2023 05:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Momodu Mansaray/WireImage Natasha Lyonne has some big names in her corner. As the Golden Globe nominee, 43, documents her journey to quit smoking on social media, she's been met with some words of encouragement from the likes of Melissa Etheridge and Lily Tomlin. "Hey @nlyonne I see you are quitting smoking. As a 19-year cancer thriver, I want to give you all of the encouragement I can," wrote Etheridge, 61, on Twitter. "Your show #PokerFace freaking rocks!! Just like #RussianDoll you are amazing! You got this!! It's so cool!!" Natasha Lyonne Reveals the Iconic Roles She Almost Had — Including Blossom and Sabrina the Teenage Witch Lyonne responded: "Woowowow!! Thank you!! So cool!!" The Poker Face star previously shared a throwback selfie with a cigarette in her mouth, writing: "I miss smoking a lot already." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She added on Twitter, "Not sold and my phone keeps making memory videos that include smoking like some dark temptress. I'm day 3 no smoking don't @ me." Jonah Hill Is Quitting Smoking 'For Good': 'I've Struggled with It for a While' "Chin up, darling," replied Tomlin, 83, to which Lyonne wrote: "Wow! If getting encouragement from you is a perk of not smoking - I'll take it!" "Then we will continue our encouragement. The world needs your artistry and vision, so choose wisely for yourself," Tomlin added. They previously starred together in 1998's Krippendorf's Tribe. The Orange Is the New Black alum referred to herself as "a non-smoker who has rededicated myself to a life of directing" shortly after quitting the habit on Monday. "Can I smoke yet?" she wrote the next day on Twitter. "Why can't someone invent a healthy cigarette? I thought this was the future," Lyonne added in another cold turkey musing on Thursday. RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne On American Pie's Diversity: 'It Was an Experience I Did Not Identify With At All' Lyonne has cultivated an image over the years as a cigarette-smoking rebel, thanks to her performances in shows like Poker Face and Russian Doll, the latter earning her a Golden Globe nomination and three Emmy nods.