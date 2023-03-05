Melissa Etheridge, Lily Tomlin Send Natasha Lyonne 'All the Encouragement' as She Quits Smoking

"You got this," wrote Melissa Etheridge on Twitter as she and Lily Tomlin gave Natasha Lyonne some words of encouragement amid her struggle to give up smoking

Published on March 5, 2023 05:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Melissa Etheridge attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Natasha Lyonne attends the Adeam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at 548 West 22nd Street on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Lily Tomlin attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Natasha Lyonne has some big names in her corner.

As the Golden Globe nominee, 43, documents her journey to quit smoking on social media, she's been met with some words of encouragement from the likes of Melissa Etheridge and Lily Tomlin.

"Hey @nlyonne I see you are quitting smoking. As a 19-year cancer thriver, I want to give you all of the encouragement I can," wrote Etheridge, 61, on Twitter. "Your show #PokerFace freaking rocks!! Just like #RussianDoll you are amazing! You got this!! It's so cool!!"

Lyonne responded: "Woowowow!! Thank you!! So cool!!"

The Poker Face star previously shared a throwback selfie with a cigarette in her mouth, writing: "I miss smoking a lot already."

She added on Twitter, "Not sold and my phone keeps making memory videos that include smoking like some dark temptress. I'm day 3 no smoking don't @ me."

"Chin up, darling," replied Tomlin, 83, to which Lyonne wrote: "Wow! If getting encouragement from you is a perk of not smoking - I'll take it!"

"Then we will continue our encouragement. The world needs your artistry and vision, so choose wisely for yourself," Tomlin added. They previously starred together in 1998's Krippendorf's Tribe.

The Orange Is the New Black alum referred to herself as "a non-smoker who has rededicated myself to a life of directing" shortly after quitting the habit on Monday. "Can I smoke yet?" she wrote the next day on Twitter.

"Why can't someone invent a healthy cigarette? I thought this was the future," Lyonne added in another cold turkey musing on Thursday.

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne On American Pie's Diversity: 'It Was an Experience I Did Not Identify With At All'

Lyonne has cultivated an image over the years as a cigarette-smoking rebel, thanks to her performances in shows like Poker Face and Russian Doll, the latter earning her a Golden Globe nomination and three Emmy nods.

