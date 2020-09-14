Natalie Nunn said she initially thought her symptoms were due to an "asthma attack" caused by smoke from the California wildfires

Bad Girls Club Alum Natalie Nunn Hospitalized with COVID-19: 'This Is Such a Scary Time'

Natalie Nunn has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus after initially thinking her symptoms were due to an asthma attack.

The Bad Girls Club alum, 35, opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I thought I was coughing and having as asthma attack the last 4 days due to the smoke outside in Northern California from all the fires," she wrote alongside a video taken from her hospital bed, "well unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid 19!"

"Please keep me and my family in your prayers as this is such a scary time for myself and my family!" Nunn continued.

The reality star shared a similar video taken at the hospital on her Instagram Story, captioning the footage with for prayer hands emojis.

Nunn's famous friends quickly flooded the comment section to show their support.

"OMG!!!!!!❤️ You will pull through! I’m praying for you sis!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽" Syleena Johnson wrote.

Traci Braxton commented, "Praying for you lil sis."

"Sis, you are strong and a fighter," Olympian Carol Rodríguez said. "Praying for you and all of your family. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 God cover my sis with your protection 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Image zoom Natalie Nunn Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

People with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 as the virus can cause an asthma attack and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those with asthma are advised to practice precautionary measures such as washing hands and social distancing, as well as stay indoors to reduce the risk of exposure and avoid asthma triggers such as smoke and air pollution.

Nunn's post from the hospital came just days after she spoke about the poor air quality caused by the wildfires raging across California, urging fans in the state who are asthmatic to refrain from going outside.

"The devil is working overtime but God always come through!" she tweeted on Saturday. "Northern California fires have caused the air quality to be hazardous anyone asthmatic stay indoors!"

As of Monday, there have been more than 6,565,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 194,200 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.