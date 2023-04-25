Natalie Merchant's Spinal Surgery Almost Robbed Her of Singing Voice: 'Took Me to a Place of Panic'

“It made me wish I had made more records,” the singer-songwriter revealed in an interview with The Guardian

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 10:57 AM
Natalie Merchant
Natalie Merchant. Photo: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Natalie Merchant is opening up about a serious health scare that almost robbed her of her voice.

The famed musician and former lead singer of the '90s hit band 10,000 Maniacs revealed in a new interview this month she was diagnosed with a degenerative spinal disease in late 2018 — a discovery that led to an emergency surgery and the temporary loss of her voice.

Speaking with The Guardian, Merchant recalled being in the V&A museum in London in 2018 and her right arm tingling. Her arm then went numb and suddenly she was in intense pain.

The singer flew home and after an MRI, had to have surgery.

"My spinal column was collapsing into my spinal cord," Merchant told the outlet. "I needed to have emergency surgery." The hours-long procedure removed three bones from her spine and to do that, doctors had to shift her vocal cords to the side. When she woke up after the surgery, she could no longer sing.

"It took me to a place of panic," she remembered. "It made me wish I had made more records."

In the five years since, Merchant has kept busy, working in her community and campaigning against fracking while raising her teenage daughter, Lucia de la Calle, as a single mom. Interestingly, she stayed away from writing in an effort to stay present for her daughter while she was young.

Natalie Merchant
Natalie Merchant. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Lyric writing demands solitude and when I am in that state there is no eating, no stopping. I won't leave the house for days until it's done," the "Because the Night" songstress told The Guardian. "I did not want to do that to my daughter. I did not want to be one of those artists that valued my work more than my child."

She added: "I thought if I never make another record, she is the accomplishment on my deathbed."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Merchant went on to recall what sparked her recent return to music: her friend sent her a novel written in narrative poetry by Scottish poet Robin Robertson. "I remember opening the book, reading the first chapter and writing to him immediately," the 59-year-old singer said. "I then sent him a copy of my box set, he sent me some of his other books and I just fell in love with language again."

Soon after their correspondence began, Merchant got her voice back and she started writing and crafting songs inspired by their communications.

She struggled to find the right way to describe her new material. "It's almost as if I have to invent a new word to describe the music on this album," Merchant said. "I don't even know what to call it."

RELATED VIDEO: Martin Lawrence Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Better' After Medical Complication

The 10,000 Maniacs alum — she was just 17 when she joined the group in 1981 — is kicking off a solo world tour this month and she's eager to get out on the road. "Writing is a solitary time of tinkering and pondering," she said. "Studio work is communal but it's more like a massive building project that requires engineering and so much diplomacy."

"Live performance is when I get a chance to roam around inside the structure I built and discover unexpected things, marvel at the acoustics or linger in my favorite room to notice the way the light pours in a window," she added.

Related Articles
Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Given Up Plastic Surgery: 'I Pushed it Too Far'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18133 -- Pictured: Crystal Kung Minkoff
Crystal Kung Minkoff Says She Considered Ozempic amid Eating Disorder Recovery: 'I Had to Check Myself'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: David Mandel attends the Writers Guild Foundation's Sublime Primetime at Writer's Guild Theater on August 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: David Mandel attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers' at U.S. Navy Memorial Theater on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for HBO)
'Veep' Producer David Mandel Talks About His Stunning Weight Loss After a Pulmonary Embolism
hair loss
Ozempic and Other Weight Loss Drugs May Cause Hair Loss in Some People, Experts Say
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson Say Their Mental Health Suffered on 'Love Is Blind': 'Every Single Day Was Tough'
Richard Lewis attends the STARZ' "Blunt Talk" series premiere
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'Sort of a Rocky Time'
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrT6CEYPC6q/?img_index=1. Jenna Wolfe/Instagram
Jenna Wolfe Gives Update on Recovery After Mastectomy: 'I'm Getting There'
ash pryor
Peloton's Ash Pryor Tells Followers to 'Stop Obsessing Over the Size' of Their Beachwear This Summer
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez 'Eats Whatever She Wants' and Still 'Looks Spectacular'
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx Continues to Improve: 'Doctors Are Running Tests but He Is Awake and Alert': Source
Selma Blair was on the cover of British Vogue
Selma Blair's MS Went Undiagnosed for 40 Years: 'I Just Thought I Was a Hugely Emotional Person'
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor Had to 'Rewire My Brain' to Develop a Healthy Body Image: 'Weight Sits Differently on Everyone'
The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. The drug, which has been available in New Zealand for four years and is used in many countries around the world, is expected to be available to Australian women within a year after parliament yesterday approved a bill which transfers regulatory control of the drug to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, a government body of scientists and doctors that regulates all other drugs in Australia.
Supreme Court Delays Decision on Abortion Pill Until Friday
kelly ripa, mark consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Try Couple's Yoga as New 'Live' Co-Hosts
Colin Donnell
Colin Donnell Shares Photo of His Impressive '#DadBod,' Says He's in 'The Best Shape of My Life at 40'