'Napoleon Dynamite' 's Tina Majorino on Her Mental Health: 'It's Hard to Be a Human'

In the “My Good Day Face” series on Mental, Tina Majorino opens up about her struggles

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 10:23 AM
Tina Majorino
Photo: Tina Majorino/Instagram

Tina Majorino is getting candid about the changes she's made to see improvements in her mental health.

In the "My Good Day Face" series for Mental, which launches today, the Napoleon Dynamite star, 37, opened up about the progress made in her mental health journey as someone who's dealt with anxiety her entire life.

Majorino admitted that COVID was a turning point in understanding how to better manage any struggles she faces.

"People's mental health has really suffered, and seeing as we don't have a lot of care for such things in this country, the effects of lockdown and the collateral damage of COVID has been really devastating," she told Mental founder Amy Keller Laird.

"Even though things are going back to 'normal,' I don't really think our definition of that word will ever be the same again. [My brother and I have] both said how we feel so done living through unprecedented events. Everyone is. Between the news, and social media, and our day-to-day responsibilities, our relationships … It can all be so overwhelming. I've definitely had to make adjustments to cope."

The pandemic is one of the reasons Majorino and her brother Kevin started a podcast, No Pressure, to discuss issues of wellness and mental health.

"Thinking of topics we're both passionate about, talking about mental health and things we've learned about how we can better take care of our minds and ourselves … I'm really grateful for it," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: NFL Star Brandon Marshall & His Wife Founded Project 375 To Raise Awareness About Mental Illness

"Because we're living in the age of information, it can feel incredibly overwhelming when everyone everywhere is telling you what to do to feel better or look better," Majorino added. "And sometimes that can morph into feeling helpless, because you start thinking, 'I won't feel better about myself or snap out of this funk until I do something drastic and huge.'"

The former Grey's Anatomy star said weekly therapy sessions have been a "game changer" in helping better understand herself and how to protect her mental health. She also credited her doctor for her ability to discover the meaning of self-love.

"I don't think I ever truly understood what that actually meant. But I feel like I have been able to grasp what that looks and feels like to me," the actress said. "It's hard to be a human. And I've struggled a lot. The difference now is that I have a deep knowingness that I'm learning tools that will carry me throughout the rest of my life. Hard times will always come. But I know now I can handle them, whatever they may look like."

Some of those tools Majorino has learned include daily meditation, exercising in the outdoors, setting boundaries, practicing gratitude, saying "no" when needed, and keeping in touch with her friends. She added that acceptance is at the top of her list of mental health tools.

"Accepting that when I take care of myself, I will at some point inevitably disappoint someone, and that's okay," Majorino added. "That certain decisions I have to make for my well-being will make me a villain in someone else's story, and that's okay, too."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
Laura Harrier Cosmo
Laura Harrier Talks About Preserving Her Mental Health: 'I Am a Big Advocate for Therapy'
LOS ANGELES, CA - December 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Andy Grammer visits the Young Hollywood Studio on December 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Mendez/Young Hollywood/Getty Images)
Andy Grammer Loves Therapy: 'People See Me as the Happy Guy' but 'We All Need Help in Some Ways'
Hailey Bieber Says Therapy Was a 'Game Changer' for Her Mental Health: 'I Feel Really Safe'
Hailey Baldwin Says Therapy Was a 'Game Changer' for Her Mental Health: 'I Feel Really Safe'
Ben Platt
Ben Platt Talks Mental Health, Queer Representation — and Reacts to 'Dear Evan Hansen' Closing
Elyse Myers
Why Elyse Myers' Mental Health Content Is Dominating Your FYP: It's 'Not Weird, It's Just a Part of the Story'
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes Recalls She Was in a 'Very, Very Dark Place' When She Checked Into Treatment Center
prince harry
Prince Harry Interviews Snowboarding Champ Chloe Kim About Mental Health: 'We All Have Greatness Within Us'
people seeking therapy
How Parents Experiencing Mental Health Issues Can Talk to Their Kids About It
Olympian Karen Chen Says Mental Health Struggles Made Figure Skating ‘Hard to Enjoy’. Courtesy Karen Chen
Olympian Karen Chen Says Mental Health Struggles Made Figure Skating 'Hard to Enjoy'
Jhene Aiko Opens Up About Her Mental Health Journey
Jhené Aiko Sees Daughter Namiko 'Going Through the Same Things' She Did as a Teen: 'It's a Journey'
carson daly
Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health Struggles
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox Has Learned to 'Protect My Mental Health' as Legislators Push Anti-Trans Bills
Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Tells Selena Gomez She Once Hesitated Talking About Mental Health: 'My Brain Is Broken'
Bridgerton's Ruby Parker Reveals Hospitalization for Mental Health: 'I've Been Really Unwell'
'Bridgerton' 's Ruby Barker Reveals Hospitalization for Mental Health: 'I've Been Really Unwell'