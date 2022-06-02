The actress, 53, shared the PSA Thursday along with a photo of herself rocking a medical robe and surgical mask

Naomi Watts Shares Doctor's Office Selfie to Encourage Women to 'Get Your Lady Parts Checked!'

Naomi Watts is reminding her fans about the importance of staying on top of health screenings.

The actress, 53, went on Instagram Thursday to share a message with her followers about going in for regular check-ups.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Reminder to get your lady parts checked! 👩🏽‍⚕️🩺," Watts captioned the mirror selfie, where she's dressed in a pink medical robe and wearing a matching surgical mask.

And a few famous friends chimed in with their support — Julianna Margulies told Watts, "only you could make a hospital gown like that look so good❤️❤️," and Ali Wentworth vowed to "always! 🔥" go for her screenings.

According to the Mayo Clinic, women should get regular screenings like mammograms for breast cancer, pap smears to check for cervical cancer and colorectal cancer screenings such as a colonoscopy as they enter "midlife and beyond."

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2019, Watts talked to SHAPE about how she has shifted the way she takes care of her body with age.

Watts told the magazine that she's started doing weight training to maintain her muscles.

"As you get older, you have to work harder to keep muscle tone, so that's why I do strength training with weights," she said. "Not the 3 lb. kind but with higher-level weights using barbells."

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Calls Liev Schreiber 'Other Half of These Precious Gifts' in Birthday Tribute with Kids

The mother of two said that was just one of the ways she pushes herself to stay in shape.