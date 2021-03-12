Ashley Judd previously opened up about the details of her accident, which occurred while the actress was traveling in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Naomi Judd Gives Update on Daughter Ashley Judd's Recovery: I'm Going to 'Take Her Stitches Out'

Naomi Judd is close by for daughter Ashley Judd as the latter continues to recover following the recent accident that shattered her leg.

Naomi called in to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, and gave an update on how Ashley is doing after her 55-hour rescue from a forest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"She's very courageous and she's healing. It's really hard to see her like this," the country singer, 75, said of her daughter. "She lives next door, so I'm gonna go up and take her stitches out when we're done. I used to be a nurse before I became a singer."

And Ashley, 52, has other family nearby to pitch in when needed, too.

"Wynonna [Judd] lives over the hill — Wynonna's right there," Naomi told host Andy Cohen of her older daughter, 56.

Last month, Ashley underwent the rescue to bring her from the DRC to South Africa after she suffered nerve damage, internal bleeding, and a shattered leg broken in four spots when she tripped over a fallen tree on a visit to the DRC to see endangered bonobos monkeys. She has since been recovering in the U.S.

Ashley gave an update on her physical and mental health in a candid Instagram post last weekend, beginning, "I do not understand why what has happened has happened. I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously. I understand nights are a savage agony."

The actress went on to thank her physicians and the Hughton Clinic "for seven hours of intensive, brilliant, inspired surgical work on my bones and nerve." She added, "It took stamina, focus, and humility to consult with some experts around the country, whom I also deeply thank (especially SMc)."

Ashley also expressed gratitude to staff at Skyline Hospital. "I loved the sweet spirit of the janitor who cleaned my room, my bright-spot-of-the-day-gal from nutrition, and always, my consummate and tender nurses," she wrote, going on to share photos of friend Moyra Mulholland Botta embracing her and an image of Wynonna washing her hair.

"Now, I am in the bosom of a stream of friends and family, too numerous to mention, who have caught me in their prodigious arms from this precipitous fall. They do for me what I cannot do for myself — prepare meals, shampoo my hair, and they also offer the deep spiritual direction and consolation of trying to begin to craft an arc of meaning and purpose," the actress said. "They also offer and meet my need for quiet. I am lost and they are my shepherd's staff."

Wynonna recently told Page Six she had to look up "how to wash hair for someone who's lying down in bed" after her sister texted her the request.

The country singer joked, "Therein lies the job of a big sister right there."

Ashley's weekend health update continued by thanking those who have done physical therapy before her.

"Thank you. I am only at [the] beginning and the combination of drowning in trauma and addressing the physical body is a lot. Yet you have done it, and so will I," the Divergent star said.