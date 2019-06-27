Naomi Campbell Says She Can Go Days Without Eating, But: 'I Don't Starve Myself'

Image zoom David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Intermittent fasting — going around 14 hours without eating — is a major diet trend these days. But supermodel Naomi Campbell takes it a step further, occasionally going full days sans food.

The 49-year-old talked about her unusual eating habits on a recent episode of the U.K. talk show Lorraine, and said that she decides when to eat based on how she’s feeling that day.

“I eat when I feel like it,” she said. “I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel.”

Campbell said she doesn’t feel motivated to eat on warmer days.

“In the heat, sometimes I don’t [eat], I just want to do juice,” she said. “It’s too hot. [It’s] never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It’s just when I feel like it.”

In 2010, Campbell told Oprah Winfrey that she goes on a similarly restrictive diet, the Master Cleanse, three times a year. The program, also known as the Lemonade Diet, is food-free, and only consists of three drinks — a lemonade with cayenne pepper and maple syrup, a salt water drink and a laxative tea.

“The most I’ve ever done it for is 18 days,” she said of the Master Cleanse. “It’s good just to clean out your body once in a while.”

Campbell also exercises, but said that she only started doing it within the last few years.

“I got into working out two years ago,” she said on Lorraine. “I like it. Not so much machines. Like, circuit training. It’s not the same. I need to keep doing different things and I have a great trainer called Joe that I love working out with. I also work out here at [London gym] BXR, and kind of a community of trainers that come under Joe that … work with me around the world when I travel, so I get to keep it up. Mostly also, it’s good for your mind.”

The U.K. native is also a vegetarian, and told Harper’s Bazaar in 2014 that she “juice cleanses two or three times per week.”