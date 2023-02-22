Nanny Faye Is 'Great' amid Bladder Cancer Treatments, Says It's 'Real Hard' Without Todd and Julie Chrisley

Nanny Faye Chrisley is sharing an update on her battle with bladder cancer.

During an appearance on her granddaughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, the 79-year-old said she's in great spirits amid her ongoing cancer treatments.

"I'm great. The world doesn't always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can. You get up, brush yourself off and keep going," she says. "I'm early to bed, early to rise. It makes you healthy, wealthy and wise."

Savannah raved that her grandmother is a "champ" as she's been going through chemotherapy. "She would get her chemo treatment, the next day she would be down for the count and then after that, she'd be in the car on the way to the casino," she quipped.

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, then noted that it's probably been difficult for Nanny Faye not having Todd and Julie Chrisley around since the couple reported to prison after being sentenced for tax fraud.

"If we're being honest about it, everyone knows mom and dad were your primary caregiver," Savannah said, before Nanny Faye admitted that it's been "real hard."

"There wasn't one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn't with me — not one time," she shared. "Through it all, she's been with me."

Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd, 53, first opened up about his mother's diagnosis in June 2022 on his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer and so she is in treatment, and we have been dealing with that treatment weekly," he said, sharing that she was first diagnosed in fall 2021 and hoped to keep her battle private.

"I would ask that people respect that she is 77 years old and that she is in a battle for her life," Todd said at the time. "I pray every day, multiple times a day, that God keeps a healing hand on her. Everyone goes through trials and we are no different than anyone else."

While the Chrisleys haven't shared many details about Nanny Faye's diagnosis, bladder cancer occurs mainly in older people. According to the American Cancer Society, about 9 out of 10 people with bladder cancer are over the age of 55.