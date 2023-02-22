Nanny Faye Is 'Great' amid Bladder Cancer Treatments, Says It's 'Real Hard' Without Todd and Julie Chrisley

Nanny Faye said it’s been difficult not seeing daughter-in-law Julie Chrisley because she always accompanied her to her bladder cancer treatments

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 01:24 PM

Nanny Faye Chrisley is sharing an update on her battle with bladder cancer.

During an appearance on her granddaughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, the 79-year-old said she's in great spirits amid her ongoing cancer treatments.

"I'm great. The world doesn't always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can. You get up, brush yourself off and keep going," she says. "I'm early to bed, early to rise. It makes you healthy, wealthy and wise."

Savannah raved that her grandmother is a "champ" as she's been going through chemotherapy. "She would get her chemo treatment, the next day she would be down for the count and then after that, she'd be in the car on the way to the casino," she quipped.

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 25, then noted that it's probably been difficult for Nanny Faye not having Todd and Julie Chrisley around since the couple reported to prison after being sentenced for tax fraud.

"If we're being honest about it, everyone knows mom and dad were your primary caregiver," Savannah said, before Nanny Faye admitted that it's been "real hard."

"There wasn't one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn't with me — not one time," she shared. "Through it all, she's been with me."

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd, 53, first opened up about his mother's diagnosis in June 2022 on his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer and so she is in treatment, and we have been dealing with that treatment weekly," he said, sharing that she was first diagnosed in fall 2021 and hoped to keep her battle private.

"I would ask that people respect that she is 77 years old and that she is in a battle for her life," Todd said at the time. "I pray every day, multiple times a day, that God keeps a healing hand on her. Everyone goes through trials and we are no different than anyone else."

While the Chrisleys haven't shared many details about Nanny Faye's diagnosis, bladder cancer occurs mainly in older people. According to the American Cancer Society, about 9 out of 10 people with bladder cancer are over the age of 55.

Related Articles
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley and Nanny Faye Get Emotional over Missing 'Everyone's Caregiver' Julie During Prison Stay 
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says Family Is Going to Do a New Show While Parents Are in Prison
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Still 'Has So Much Hope' After Visiting Dad Todd Chrisley in Prison: 'This Isn't the End'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says It's 'Really Weird' Seeing Dad Todd with Gray Hair in Prison
Leanne Hainsby at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Leanne Hainsby Says Her Mindset During Breast Cancer Treatment 'Is Totally Within My Control'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Had a 'Full-on Breakdown' Over Caring for Siblings amid Her Parents' Prison Sentence
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie Chrisley Gets Upset Over Husband Todd's Lies in 'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 10 Premiere 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Shares Parenting Advice Dad Todd Gave Her from Prison
Leanne Hainsby at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Leanne Hainsby Discusses 'One of the Cruelest Parts' of Cancer Treatment
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Had a 'Breakdown' After Parents Entered Prison
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Had a 'Breakdown' After Parents Entered Prison
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLqB03O3FO/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hed: Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Kick Start Her Menopause
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Serve Out Sentences for Fraud and Tax Evasion Convictions
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Lawyer Discusses Their Appeal and the Moment That 'Should've Stopped the Whole Case'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Expected to Give Up $9 Million Tennessee Mansions amid Fraud Case