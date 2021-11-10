Mysterious Illness Hits 45 Students at a North Carolina Middle School

Sixth-grade students at Starmount Middle School were dealing with headache, nausea and in some cases, vomiting

Officials are searching for the cause of a sudden illness among 45 students at a North Carolina middle school.

Members of the sixth grade class at Starmount Middle School in Boonville, North Carolina complained of nausea and headaches on Monday afternoon, with some students vomiting, according to WXII News. The school district, Yadkin County Schools, is investigating the incident and whether food poisoning was the cause.

When the reports of illness began on Monday, school officials separated the sick students in case they had something contagious and EMTs and firefighters came to evaluate the students, along with the school nurses. No students were hospitalized, and most had recovered by the end of the day.

"I understand parents were nervous and upset. No messaging went out [from the school] because I can tell you, I saw first hand, administration and front office staff were focused on helping students. That's first priority," Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said, according to the Associated Press.

Martin also said that rumors of a CO2 leak have since been ruled out.

Stacey Cooper, the mom of a 6th grader at Starmount, said she kept her daughter home on Tuesday.

"She had come home [Monday] and started complaining of a headache and a stomach ache. Then this morning she was complaining of a stomach ache, so I kept her home from school," Cooper told WFMY News. "I don't think she's ate much today."