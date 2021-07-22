My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Trailer Teases What's Next for Whitney Way Thore

Change is in the air for Whitney Way Thore on an all-new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Season 8 trailer, the 37-year-old is back in Greensboro, North Carolina, to be closer to family and friends after her public breakup with ex-fiancé Chase Severino.

"I feel like I'm kind of at a starting over point," she admits in a confessional between clips of her exercising at the gym and dancing poolside with friends.

From starting an online workout business to undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), Thore looks to be embracing change from all angles.

Still, some of her old habits continue. She begins flirting with her online French tutor in Paris, though her friends are skeptical about his intentions.

"What if it's not him?" her friend and business partner Jessica asks in the clip. "Could you imagine? What if it's an actual catfish?"

Although Thore has some questions of her own about the man behind the screen, she is willing to do whatever it takes to explore whether this relationship has romantic potential.

"The Frenchman could be anybody. Could he be hiding something really awful? Yes. But I have someone who I'm interested in who's interested in me, so if that means that I go to France to meet him, then that's what I'll do," Thore says in a voiceover as she is seen lugging several large suitcases around an airport.

Thore's best friend Buddy Bell is also still around. The 37-year-old still technically lives with Thore despite spending most of his time with his girlfriend outside of Greensboro, leaving her feeling left out.

"I'm not so pathetic that I'm going to be like, 'Can we please just like hang out once a month?" Thore says during a trip to the park.

Bell responds by telling Thore he wants to spend more time with her but pushes back in a confessional: "Since when is living your life a crime?"