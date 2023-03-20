'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Patrick Macon Hears Harsh Reality from Doctor After Making Excuses for Weight Gain

Patrick Macon needs help with nearly all of his everyday tasks because of his weight.

"When I wake up and see daylight I'm surprised to still be alive because my weight is killing me," the 42-year-old from Columbus, Georgia says in PEOPLE'S exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of My 600-Lb. Life. "Every day I dread it. I'm in pain. My body's giving up on me and I hate it."

Weighing 657 lbs. and hating how much of a burden he's become to his wife Amanada and daughter Haley, Patrick turns to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a Houston-based bariatric surgeon, for help. However, after making little effort to commit to the diet he received from Nowzaradan and gaining even more weight over six months, Patrick is forced to hear the difficult truth from his doctor.

"There's a lot of strain on your body with your weight and your condition so, I don't think you should make that trip again because there is no point if you're not making the changes you need," Nowzaradan tells Patrick of driving from Georgia to Texas. "Especially this time, you almost gained 30 lbs. So, what happened?"

Patrick then blames his weight gain on being sick recently with the flu. However, Nowzaradan quickly pointed out that typically, people lose weight when they're sick.

"I don't really have any excuses. I wasn't eating right," Patrick admits.

Nowzaradan asks Patrick what his objective is when coming to see him if he's just going to do whatever he wants and make excuses.

"There's nothing about my weight that you can do for me," Patrick says. "I mean, I need to show that I can lose the weight. I can lose the weight, I just have to get off my own butt and do it."

"You come in here and you're clearly not taking this seriously and think this is a joke. But there is no magic to save you," Nowzaradan continues. "It's not gonna be me that saves you, it's not gonna be your wife or your daughter."

Patrick then vows to do the diet again before Nowzaradan reminds him that he's said the same thing before but spent the past six months slacking off. Patrick then dismisses the entire conversation, adding that he's "tired of dealing with it."

"You keep showing me that you're not serious about saving your life, Patrick," Nowzaradan notes. "In six months you should've been able to lose a whole lot more. And you have a lot of health issues, we need to check your heart. Your body is close to giving up. Do you understand that?"

Watch Patrick's full story in the new episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Wednesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.