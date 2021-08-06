My 600-Lb. Life Star Gina Krasley Dies at Age 30

Krasley, who was featured on the show last year, died at home on Aug. 1

Gina Krasley, who was featured on My 600-Lb. Life, has died at age 30, her family shared.

The lifelong New Jersey resident died at home on Aug. 1 "surrounded by her loving family," they said in her obituary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her cause of death was not shared.

Krasley's "greatest passion was dancing," her family said, "and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up." In recent months, Krasley had started a TikTok trend she called "dancing has no size limit" where she encouraged people of all weights to post a video of them dancing to the social media platform.

"She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children," her family said.

Krasley appeared on a season 8 episode of My 600-Lb. Life in 2020, where cameras documented her efforts to lose weight. When she joined the show, Krasley weighed more than 600 lbs. and was feeling guilty about the pressure it was putting on her wife Beth.

'As I've gotten bigger and become almost immobile, it's become Beth's job to take care of me,' she said on the show.

Krasley lost just over 50 lbs. during her time on the show.

In a statement, TLC said they were "deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time."