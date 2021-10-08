A new season of My 600-Lb. Life follows a year in the lives of 13 morbidly obese individuals as they attempt to turn their lives around

My 600-Lb. Life Stars Try to Turn Around Their Lives in Season 9 Teaser: 'I'm Hurting'

My 600-Lb. Life is back for season 9, and the stakes are life-and-death for 13 morbidly obese people who wish to turn their lives around.

In this exclusive clip for the new season, which premieres November 10. Each episode follows a year in the lives of these individuals, as they get candid about their food addictions, the resulting struggles and their journeys to a healthier life.

"Every day, I question whether or not I should keep going like this," says 35-year-old Margaret Johnson as she details the pain she endures on a daily basis, weighing in at 750 lbs. "I'm hurting," she says through tears.

The subjects of season 9 open up about a myriad of health struggles, including depression, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and lymphedema. "My body is crushing itself," says Bianca Hayes, 36, who weighs 604 lbs.

"I think other people take for granted the ability to just move and not be in pain all the time," another man says.

The reality of the situation sets in for Nathan, 35, (607 lbs.) and Amber Prater, 39, (502 lbs.) a couple who visits Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. "This is your life," Dr. Now tells them. "You're throwing it away, killing yourself for the food. If you keep this up, I guarantee you, neither of you will be here five years from now."

"If something doesn't change, I will either be a widow or I'll be divorced," Amber says in a confessional.

Bianca Hayes, 36, also has the support of her husband in her weight-loss journey. "Can you imagine being an Arabian horse, strong, ready to run? But you're stuck in the body of an elephant," he says, describing his wife's struggle.

The road ahead presents many challenges for the stars of season 9, but with the help of their families and loved ones, they're up for the fight.