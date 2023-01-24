'My 600-Lb. Life' Stars Face Life-or-Death Decisions in Latest Season: 'I'm Ready to Change My Life'

A new season of My 600-Lb. Life follows a year in the lives of a group of morbidly obese individuals as they attempt to turn their lives around

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 10:00 AM

My 600-Lb. Life is back for season 11, and the stakes are high for a group of morbidly obese people who wish to turn their lives around.

Each episode follows a year in the lives of these individuals, as they get candid about their food addictions, the resulting struggles and their journeys to a healthier life.

"When I start eating, I get this high off of it," Chris says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip, while Latonya says food "fulfills empty voids that humans can't fulfill."

In the new season, which premieres February 1, the subjects open up about a myriad of health struggles, including lymphedema, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis and depression. With the help of their loved ones and Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a Houston-based bariatric surgeon, the subjects take on the difficult challenge to lose enough weight for surgery.

"This is your life and you're not going to live long like that," Nowzaradan tells Patrick in the clip.

"This is my last chance," Delana adds.

Geno and Nico; My 600lb Life
Discovery +

The premiere sees 31-year-old Geno Dacunto from New Haven, CT struggle with everyday tasks due to his unhealthy relationship with food.

"I use food for comfort just to feel happier. I just want to be full," he said, noting that obesity runs in his family. "We're an Italian family so when we eat, we eat in abundance."

"Things are getting worse and harder every day because of my weight," Geno added. "What hurts the most on my body is probably my back, knees and feet."

After visiting the doctor, Geno weighed in at 684 lbs. and is tasked with losing 60 lbs. in a month, which he takes on with the help from his cousin Nico.

"He's very willing to change and I wanna lose weight with him," Nico said of Geno. "I'll be at his door pushing him."

Watch the season 11 premiere of My 600-Lb. Life, Wednesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.

