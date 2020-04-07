My 600-Lb. Life Star James King Dies at Age 49

Image zoom Facebook

James King, who appeared on season five of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life in 2017, has died at age 49.

According to King’s obituary, he died on Friday at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville.

Funeral arrangements for King will be made private in compliance with health and safety directives, the obituary said.

King is survived by his wife Lisa, his four daughters Carrie, Krystle, Courtney and Bayley, his two sons Daemian and Austin, and his 19 grandchildren.

TLC made a statement on Facebook that the network was “deeply saddened” by his death. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

At 46 years old, King began season 5 of My 600-Lb. Life at 791 lbs., the heaviest contestant ever at the time. Following his appearance on the show, King weighed 840 lbs.

King died after past health battles that included sepsis and cirrhosis of the liver, according to TMZ.

King is now the seventh alum from the TLC reality series to die, following Henry Foots, Sean Milliken, James “LB Bonner, Lisa Fleming, Rob Buschel, and Kelly Mason.

Milliken died at age 29 in February 2019 from complications from an infection. Bonner committed suicide at age 30 in August 2018, and Fleming, 50, passed away later that month.