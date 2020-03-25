Homeless Brothers Struggle with Their Weight Loss Plan in My 600-Lb. Life Exclusive Clip

Dominic Hernandez is facing two dire crises — has both a health and housing emergency.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life, 37-year-old Dominic weighs more than 600 lbs. and lives out of his van with his older brother James, 44.

“I never thought my life would end up like this,” Dominic says as the clip shows he and James sleeping in the cramped van.

“I feel I am in a nightmare because my life is such a mess right now in so many ways,” he says. “But my living situation and health are my two biggest struggles right now because they are the worst they’ve ever been.”

“I just feel like my world has fallen apart,” Dominic adds. “Me and my brother live in my van because we are homeless, and my size makes my situation harder because of how I struggle now to fit places and do things.”

After Dominic awakens in the van, he tells James that his sleep was “a little painful.”

“My hip kept on bothering me, I had to readjust,” Dominic says. “I really want to take a shower. It’s been a while.”

“Do we have enough money for a room?” James asks, to which Dominic says they do — but then quickly shifts his attention to a different topic.

“Let’s get something to eat first,” he tells his brother.

As Dominic has difficulty getting out of the car, he admits in a confessional, “It’s not very easy to go to sleep in a van on the streets.”

“There’s always people around,” he explains. “Other homeless people, addicts, and then we also got to look out for cops. We don’t want to get in trouble or you know, have them tell us we can’t be here anymore.”

Dominic says food “helps me forget about all my troubles.”

“My life revolves around eating as much as possible,” he shares.

Pulling up to the McDonald’s drive-through, Dominic hastily orders six bacon egg & cheese biscuits, six hash browns, two triple griddles, three orders of the “big breakfasts,” and a large chocolate shake with whip cream.

Dominic then turns to his brother, looking for confirmation that they ordered enough food for the two of them.

“Yeah, that’s it,” he tells the drive-through.

