My 600-Lb. Life 's Coliesa McMillian Dies Months After Family Said She Suffered Surgical Complications

My 600 Lb. Life star Coliesa McMillian has died. She was 41.

McMillian appeared in March on the reality show, which features overweight people seeking to become healthier with surgery.

"TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time," the network said in a statement on Twitter Thursday.

McMillian's cause of death was not immediately clear, though she had been in declining health for some months.

In June, an update on a Facebook support page for McMillian said that she had been "on life support and almost [died]" and was confined to a bed. Another update in August indicated that she was back in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the support page announced that McMillian had died after suffering "health problems" following an earlier surgery.

In April, Coliesa’s niece Blair told The Sun that, although Coliesa recovered from the surgery depicted on the show on the March episode, she initially suffered hemorrhaging, was placed on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma before briefly flatlining.

McMillian also suffered a heart attack when she was 39, she shared on her episode of My 600 Lb. Life. She said in her episode that her heart gave out before an ambulance could arrive and that doctors were unable to operate on her because of her weight. McMillian called her heart a "ticking time bomb."

"I know I won't survive another heart attack unless I lose weight," she said in a clip from the show shared by TLC in March, in which McMillian also said that food had "taken over" her life.

"I'm exhausted of this life," she said, adding that she knew her health was negatively impacted by her weight. "Living like this is not living. If I don't lose this weight, I'm going to die."

"My heart could give out at any time. I can feel the weight weighing me down. It's like my body's trying to give up," she said.

McMillian is survived by four children, daughters Hannah, Sadie, Kadelynn and Victoria, according to an obituary.

Hannah shared a tribute to her mother on Facebook this week, sharing a photo of McMillian with her fiancé, who died in a car accident before she appeared on My 600 Lb. Life.

"Now y'all together," Hannah wrote, calling the couple her "guardian angels."

"Imma miss you mom I already do!" Hannah added.