The online classes will be available on the reality competition's YouTube page beginning April 18

MTV's The Challenge Is Launching Its First Workout Series Featuring Tori Deal, Mark Long and More

Fans of The Challenge will soon be able to train like a vet.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the MTV competition show plans to launch its first-ever workout series, hosted by Challenge veteran and fitness professional Rachel Robinson. Fellow vets Tori Deal, Corey Lay, Mark Long, Devyn Simone, Nelson Thomas and Nicole Zanatta will join Robinson, 39, as guests. The videos will be available on The Challenge's YouTube page on April 18.

Each 30-minute class will have a specific concentration such as full-body strength, legs, back and chest, and abs and ass.

The Challenge previously collaborated with Barry's Bootcamp — where Robinson works as an instructor — for a series of virtual classes ahead of the Double Agents premiere in December 2020. The classes featured appearances from Challengers Deal, 29, Thomas, 33, Nany Gonzalez and Survivor's Natalie Anderson.

At the time, Deal told PEOPLE she relied on YouTube workout videos to help her train for Double Agents — especially with gyms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I always try to do some aspect of cardio in my workout, as well as lifting so that I can maintain my strength, and then just doing a bunch of HIIT workouts," Deal said. "And if you don't have access to anything, sometimes I put on a YouTube video and I'm like, 'I'm going to do this YouTube HIIT class workout by myself in my room with no weights until I feel like I'm sweating enough."

Deal said she aims to get a workout in "by any means necessary." "I think that that's the mentality you have to have to train," the reality star added.

This summer, The Challenge will head to CBS as part of a global two-part tournament featuring "reality titans from the CBS universe." The CBS winner will advance to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where they'll take on the champions of The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: U.K. on Paramount+.

The winner will be named the first Challenge world champion.