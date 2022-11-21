Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says  

“Serious long-term complications may be caused by the coronavirus, even months after recovery from the infection,” according to the study

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 08:30 PM
brain scan
Brain imaging. Photo: Getty

The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered.

On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID.

The scans revealed significant brain abnormalities in people post-COVID that may explain cognitive issues, anxiety and sleep issues, according to a statement from RSNA.

Researchers studied and identified changes to the brainstem and frontal lobe in patients, sometimes even six months after the COVID infection, RSNA said.

The affected brain regions are linked with fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, depression, headaches and cognitive problems, according to the study.

"Our study highlights this new aspect of the neurological effects of COVID-19 and reports significant abnormalities in COVID survivors," said study co-author Sapna S. Mishra, a Ph.D. candidate.

For the study, researchers used susceptibility-weighted imaging to gauge the impact of COVID-19 has on the brain. This type of imaging is frequently used to detect and monitor many neurologic conditions including microbleeds, brain tumors and stroke, according to RSNA.

The researchers analyzed the data of 46 COVID-recovered patients and 30 healthy control patients and found that patients with long COVID commonly recorded symptoms like fatigue, sleeplessness, lack of attention, and memory issues.

"This study points to serious long-term complications that may be caused by the coronavirus, even months after recovery from the infection," Mishra said. "The present findings are from the small temporal window. However, the longitudinal time points across a couple of years will elucidate if there exists any permanent change."

Americans who survive COVID are at a 20 percent likelihood of dealing with long COVID symptoms well after their infection, according to a large study from the Centers for Disease Control, released January.

Among adult survivors of COVID-19 under age 65, 1 in 5 continued to deal with at least one symptom of long COVID such as brain fog, blood clots, kidney failure, respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems and muscular conditions.

The risk of long COVID was even higher for virus survivors over age 65, with 1 in 4 dealing with lingering symptoms after their initial illness. They were also at a higher risk of kidney failure and neurological conditions than the younger age groups.

The study looked at the medical records of nearly 2 million Americans to compare the health conditions of those who had COVID-19 and those who did not. The study extended from March 2020 to Oct. 2021.

The most common long COVID symptoms were respiratory issues and muscle or joint pain.

RELATED VIDEO: 29-Year-Old Runner Shares Her Struggle with Long COVID: 'I'm a Different Person'

These long COVID symptoms may "affect a patient's ability to contribute to the workforce and might have economic consequences for survivors and their dependents," the study authors said, and that the "care requirements might place a strain on health services."

They also said their findings show the need for "routine assessment for post-COVID conditions among" the people who contract the virus, and that it's "critical for reducing the incidence and impact of post-COVID conditions."

Related Articles
Someone talking to a doctor
COVID Increases Risk for Developing Neurological Conditions Within First Year After Infection, Study Finds
Covid heart
Around 1 in 5 Americans May Develop Long COVID, Large CDC Study Finds
dave navarro
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Empty elementary schol classroom
Health Expert Explains Children's Risk for Monkeypox Infection as School Begins
woman with headache
Researchers Have Identified 4 Health Factors That May Explain Why Some People Get Long COVID
Paxlovid
New Data Suggests Pfizer's COVID Pill Paxlovid Won't Benefit Low-Risk, Vaccinated Patients
Covid heart
COVID Increases the Risk of Heart Failure by 72% in Unvaccinated People, Even in Mild Cases
Covid test
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse
Diabetes test
COVID Infection Increases the Risk of Developing Diabetes, Multiple Studies Find
Students in Wendy Verrall second grade class make their hand into a smile to show they are happy, since their mouths are covered, during the first day of class at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, CA on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Long COVID Can Affect Children of All Ages, Including Infants
Nick Guthe, Heidi Ferrer
Dawson's Creek Writer Heidi Ferrer's Husband Says Late Wife Faced 'Terrifying Deterioration' with Long COVID
Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Tim Kaine Introduces Bill to Research Long COVID as He Reveals His Own Lingering Symptoms
Diabetes test
COVID Has Been 'Devastating' to Americans with Diabetes, Who Account for Up to 40% of Virus Deaths
Young mother with protective face mask holding son's hand while lying on the hospital bed
Children May Be More at Risk of Developing Diabetes Following COVID-19, According to CDC Report
depressed woman
Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Cause Brain Damage and Shrinkage, Study Finds
people seeking therapy
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Depression?