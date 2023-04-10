MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shows Off Transformation After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson, Youtube star known for appearing alongside MrBeast, revealed they have started hormone replacement therapy.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old — whose Twitter profile states that they go by "any pronouns" — shared last week they began the treatments two months ago. According to the Cleveland Clinic, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditional masculine or feminine appearance.

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," Tyson wrote. "The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

MrBeast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — quickly responded to his friend's announcement by tweeting "Gotchu💕💕💕."

Reflecting on an old photo of themself, Tyson noted on Thursday that their hairline and facial shape have already started to change since beginning HRT and they feel good about the results.

"The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane," Tyson said.

Tyson also shared transformation photos of themself on Twitter from before and after starting their treatments. They even shared their excitement that others have been paying attention to their story.

"I'm genuinely so glad so many people are learning what HRT is and how it CAN and HAS helped so many people because of my tweet," they wrote. I was super nervous to be public about this bc I've always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started bc of me is amazing."

"It makes everything so worth it," Tyson added. "I'm so excited to have more conversations like this in the future with you all."

Back in 2020, Tyson came out as bisexual on social media. They explained that they previously attempted to come out when they were 16 but "got a lot of negative backlash from friends/family."

"Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will," Tyson wrote on Twitter at the time. "Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore."