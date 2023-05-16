MrBeast YouTube Star Chris Tyson Shares Dramatic 'Glow Up' Photos After Starting Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson is sharing an update with their fans after starting hormone replacement therapy.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the social media star, known for appearing alongside MrBeast on his popular YouTube channel with 153 million subscribers, shared an old photo of themselves alongside an updated image.

The 26-year-old added in the text of the post: "Me when Breath of the Wild came out VS. me when Tears of the Kingdom came out." The photos show the internet personality dressed in similar black T-shirts and showcase a new look for Tyson who started treatments in February.

Many of Tyson's close to 300,000 Twitter followers replied to the post by commenting that Tyson went through a "glow up" and "looks actually amazing." Another added, "Chris, you look so cute and happy. I'm so extremely thrilled for you and glad you get to do this. Congrats babe."

Since starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — which the Cleveland Clinic explains as a process that helps gender nonconforming people achieve a more traditionally masculine or feminine appearance — Tyson has been sharing frequent updates with their fans.

After news of their transformation began to make headlines, Tyson spoke out about the treatment in a Twitter post in April, writing: "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles [gender nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

That same month, Tyson noted that their hairline and facial shape had already begun to change and that they felt good about the process, explaining at the time: "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane."

Chris Tyson/Twitter

Tyson has also been vocal about their sexuality after coming out as bisexual on social media in 2010. They explained that they previously attempted to come out when they were 16 but "got a lot of negative backlash from friends/family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will," Tyson wrote on Twitter at the time. "Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore."

,