Moulin Rouge! The Musical's Aaron Tveit Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'This Can Affect Anyone'

Broadway’s Aaron Tveit has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical star, 36, revealed his diagnosis on Monday, as he detailed what symptoms he had been experiencing so far.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote on Instagram, noting that although he just received his diagnosis, he had been self-isolating since March 12, when “Broadway shows shut down.”

“I’m feeling much better,” the Gossip Girl actor, who was tested last Monday, added. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus.”

Aaron Tveit

Like Rudy Golbert, the first NBA basketball player to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Tveit has also been experiencing a loss of smell.

“One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic,” he wrote.

The Broadway star went on to emphasize that he has been taking the spread of the virus “extremely seriously” — and urged others to do so as well.

“I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon,” he wrote.

Concluding his message, Tveit also explained why he chose to share the news alongside a photograph of his dog Miles. “I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!” he wrote.

Shortly after sharing his diagnosis, Moulin Rouge! The Musical released a statement, wishing the actor “love and support.”

“Sharing this news from our leading man, @AaronTveit. We’re very grateful he’s doing well, and we’re sending all our love and support,” read a post shared on the musical’s official Twitter account. “Be well, Bohemians, and remember: we’re all in this together.”

