Ease Motion Sickness Symptoms in Just 10 Minutes by Wearing These Funky Glasses

Sick of motion sickness? A new product promises to alleviate that nauseous feeling — in just 10 minutes.

In December 2018, the French company Citroen will release bizarre-looking glasses called Boarding Glasses that can be worn as soon as you start to feel sick. Take them off after 10 minutes and feel better for the rest of your trip.

Motion sickness is a due to a conflict between visual information and perceptions of the sense of balance in your inner ear, and symptoms include nausea, dizziness, fatigue and vomiting.

Boarding Glasses

Citroen’s unique-looking glasses were developed to ease all of these symptoms, thanks to a blue liquid embedded in each of the four rings of the frames, according to the company.

The liquid simulates the angle of the horizon and its movements, so your inner ear and eyes detect the same experience, even while reading a book or looking at your phone. The sensation is similar to looking straight ahead at the horizon in a moving car or boat — that steady reference point can help calm a person who feels sick.

The glasses cost $125 and are now available for pre-order.