'Mothers Against Greg Abbott' Campaign Ad Criticizes Texas Governor's Abortion Ban

Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a political ad against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in hopes of voting the Republican out of office in November

A new political ad targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his strict anti-abortion views has gone viral as pro-abortion rights activists hope for a change in office in the upcoming November elections.

On Monday, Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a campaign video depicting a pregnant woman and her partner in a doctor's office learning that their unborn daughter has a "catastrophic brain abnormality"and will not survive after birth.

"Your daughter, if she is to survive, will live only a matter of hours after birth," the doctor tells the tearful couple. "During that time, she will experience a multitude of seizures and ultimately aspirate on her own bodily fluids. She will suffer."

"A decision will need to be made on termination. I wish I could tell you what to do, but there is only one person who can make this choice… ... and that person is Greg," the doctor adds before the father asks, "Who the f— is Greg?"

The doctor then claps his hands and reveals a lit-up cabinet with the Republican governor's face on it. He opens the door and picks up a red telephone behind it to call Abbott directly.

After a short conversation with Abbott about terminating the pregnancy, the doctor hangs up the phone and tells the couple, "Yeah, that's gonna be a no. Best of luck to you," before walking out the room and leaving the couple looking confused.

"Whose choice? Texas women no longer have a choice to make their most personal decision. This is wrong! Texans need to fight back and vote for Democrats this November and vote against TxGOP," the organization captioned the video on Twitter. "Vote them out!"

Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC is an organization consisting of a diverse group of Texans who are campaigning for a new governor in 2022. The group advocates for a variety of missions including reproductive healthcare rights, safety from school shootings, LGBTQIA+ rights, voting rights, affordable housing, vaccine mandates, and more.

On their website, the group doubles down on its pro-abortion rights stance, claiming that Abbott and other Texas Republicans "have neighbors turning against neighbors by putting bounty on those who seek healthcare choices that they don't agree with. They are taking our personal freedom over our own bodies!"

Abbott signed a restrictive abortion ban last year, outlawing the procedure after six weeks, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The ban, which went into effect September 2021, does not allow exceptions for women who were impregnated as a result of rape or incest.