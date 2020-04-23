Most COVID-19 Patients Placed on Ventilators Eventually Died, According to a New Study

Image zoom Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty

New data from New York's largest health system shows that nearly all coronavirus patients who were placed on a ventilator to help them breathe did not survive.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the study examined electronic health records of 5,700 patients with coronavirus who were treated between March 1 and April 4 at Northwell Health, a major health system with 12 hospitals located in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

Of the 2,634 patients whose final outcomes were known, about 20 percent of those with COVID-19 died. Of the 320 patients who required a ventilator, 88 percent died.

The study — which is the largest analysis of hospitalized coronavirus patients thus far — also looked at the demographics of ill patients and how underlying conditions may have contributed to the severity of the virus.

Of those who were infected, 60 percent were male, 40 percent female and the average age was 63. Men were also more likely to die than women.

Many of those with the illness had underlying conditions — 57 percent had high blood pressure, 41 percent were obese and 34 percent had diabetes.

"Of the patients who died, those with diabetes were more likely to have received invasive mechanical ventilation or care in the ICU compared with those who did not have diabetes," the study found.

Data also showed that only one-third of patients admitted to the hospital had a fever, a symptom which the CDC lists as one of the top signifiers of the virus.

On average, most patients were discharged from the hospital after four days, according to the study.

As of April 23, there have been 257,246 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York and 15,302 deaths, according to a New York Times database. Across the country, 834,340 have fallen sick to the illness and over 42,000 people have died.

