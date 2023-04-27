NBC News' Morgan Chesky Hospitalized with Pulmonary Edema on Trip to Zion National Park

On Wednesday, the correspondent shared a detailed description on Instagram of his frightening Utah trip, where he suffered from a high altitude pulmonary edema while hiking

By
Published on April 27, 2023 11:36 AM
Photo: Morgan Chesky/Instagram

Morgan Chesky is recovering in the hospital from high altitude pulmonary edema, which occurred while on a trip to Zion National Park.

According to Cleveland Clinic, HAPE occurs when fluid builds up in the lungs and prevents oxygen from moving around your body.

On Wednesday, the NBC News correspondent, 37, shared photos on Instagram from his Utah trip, including a shot from his hospital bed.

In a detailed caption describing his frightening medical emergency, Chesky began, "I've never shared a story quite like this one, here goes: It's an odd feeling to walk out of ICU. Less than 24 hours after soaking up views at Zion National Park, I was in the back of an ambulance, on oxygen, with no idea what was wrong."

"The adventure was painstakingly planned," the Emmy Award-winning journalist shared of the trip with over a dozen of his family and friends after just celebrating a birthday on April 19. "A sunrise hike at Bryce Canyon, followed the next day by Zion, alongside a legendary crew."

Morgan Chesky/Instagram

"The trouble began after Bryce, when a fever hit hard," he recalled. "I thought a good sleep would be enough, but a few miles into the hike at Zion I grew frustrated. I couldn't seem to catch my breath."

Adding that he's hiked "tougher trails at higher elevations," Chesky noted that "even a slow pace caused my pulse to spike," and admitted he then got angry.

"When my uncle grabbed my pack, I let him take it and finished the trail, too weak to even celebrate. I popped Tylenol, determined to sleep it off again. But when I woke up worse, I caved. After hearing my symptoms at Urgent Care, they tested my pulse ox (blood oxygen saturation). Normal is 95-100 percent. Mine read 58. That's when they called the ambulance."

Then as "an incredibly proficient staff" at Cedar City Hospital took over, he said "a CT scan showed fluid filling my lungs, a blood test showed my heart was stressed, and I first heard the term H.A.P.E. High Altitude Pulmonary Edema."

A "confused" Chesky said he had hiked at 14,000 ft. before, while "these hikes barely broke nine. Doctors told me it didn't matter."

Morgan Chesky/Instagram

"A cold I may not have noticed in Dallas was exacerbated by elevation, making me even more prone to altitude sickness. When my lungs started to fill with fluid, it forced my heart to work harder, causing my pulse to skyrocket."

"If not treated, staff tells me you either pass out from lack of oxygen or go into cardiac arrest. Hard pass," he added. "Over 24 hours, high flow oxygen, blood thinners, and stellar care eased me back towards a safe baseline. My best night's sleep in days was in an ICU bed I felt lucky to have."

Concluding his post, he thanked the staff at the hospital. "Y'all are the best."

And to his uncles, "who knew something was wrong and stuck w/me, don't expect to carry my pack ever again. And to the crew who had my back throughout this scary as hell ordeal, much love."

"I'm not home yet, but hope to see y'all at a lower elevation soon. Cheers, MC."

In the comments section, a follower empathized, stressing just how dangerous the condition can be after experiencing family loss. "Oh my word. Our cousin passed away through this same ordeal on Mt Aconcagua in Feb. I'm so sorry you went through this but let me tell you how lucky you are to be alive. 🙏🏻 God Bless You."

Per Cleveland Clinic, HAPE requires medical treatment. Symptoms to look out for include tightness in the chest, persistent cough, extreme fatigue and weakness, cyanosis (when your nails, skin or whites of your eyes turn blue), shortness of breath even when resting, confusion and irrational behavior.

Making his rescue and recovery even more fortunate, Chesky is expecting a baby with Conversation Couture CEO Olivia Jane Steele, who he posted a picture with earlier this month.

In the shot of the pair sitting in the wildflowers of Bluebonnet Trails, the Texas native held Steele from behind as she rested her hand on her very pregnant belly.

"Nothing beats bluebonnets and stellar self timer skills :)," Chesky wrote as followers chimed in that he is sure to be an "amazing" father. "From our fam to yours, wishing everyone a happy Easter and Passover! Cheers from TX 🙏🏼."

PEOPLE reached out to Steele for updates on Chesky's recovery.

