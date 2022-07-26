An additional 27% of parents said they aren't sure whether they will vaccinate their kids, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation

More Than 40% of Parents Won't Get Their Young Children Vaccinated Against COVID, Survey Finds

A new survey reveals that a high percentage of parents in the United States are reluctant to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) published the results of a recent survey showing that 43% of parents said they would "definitely not" get their children under 5 years old vaccinated against COVID.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Additionally, 27% of parents said they would wait and see how the vaccine works for other children before getting it for their own, while 13% of parents said they would get their young children vaccinated against COVID only if it were required for school or childcare.

Previous KFF data showed that one in five parents of young kids said they would get them vaccinated "right away." But as of July 20, only 2.8% of the approximately 19 million children in this age group have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the foundation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

child vaccine A child receiving a vaccine | Credit: Getty

Last month, a Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously to authorize use of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for children under 5 to six months old.

In the 21-0 vote, members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee all voted "yes" to the question, "Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine when administered as a 2-dose series (25 micrograms each dose) outweigh its risks for use in infants and children 6 months through 5 years of age?," CNN reported.

Voters did the same, according to the outlet, in regard to the question of, "Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine when administered as a 3-dose series (3 micrograms each dose) outweigh its risks for use in infants and children 6 months through 4 years of age?"

Days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also signed off on COVID vaccines for the age group.