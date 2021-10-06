More States Are Enacting Controversial Abortion Bans — Here's Why

In 2021 alone, a record 106 restrictions on abortions became law in the U.S. It's the most since the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which guaranteed the right to abortion, was decided in 1973.

In past years, states that tried to enact anti-abortion legislation knew that it would be struck down by state and federal courts following the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. But now, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the Supreme Court in Oct. 2020, it firmly established a conservative majority and the chance that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

"We've entered into a new, more restrictive phase in 2021 because we now have a solidly anti-abortion Supreme Court," Elizabeth Nash, state policy analyst at the Guttmacher Institute, a research group focused on abortion rights, tells PEOPLE. "That really signaled to state legislators that more restrictions and even bans on abortion could potentially go into effect, and we started to see state legislators moving in that direction by adopting early abortion bans."

The change in the court makeup is what led to Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — before most people know they are pregnant — and why it was upheld after the Supreme Court was asked by abortion rights groups to block the ban from going into effect.

There had already been a rise in abortion bans in 2019, after conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the Court, but "while there was momentum behind these, there was a little more uncertainty" about how the Court would decide on any laws. "Now that uncertainty is gone," says Nash. "It's obvious that the Supreme Court is not supportive of abortion rights. And now we're waiting to see how far they will go."

On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will take up their first case on one of these abortion bans since the conservative majority was established as they hear arguments on Mississippi's law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which goes against the 25 weeks guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.

"There is nearly 50 years of precedent upholding abortion rights by the Court. And whether or not the Court will disregard all of those court cases is still a bit up in the air," Nash says. "They have any number of things that they can do, from directing the states that more restrictions are permissible to upholding the 15 week ban to overturning Roe entirely."

And even if Roe is not fully overturned with the Mississippi case, they have the opportunity to do that with a number of other challenges to the right to abortion coming from state bans in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and others.

Nash expects the decision "to be very complicated," and one that Americans won't know the result of until the end of the Supreme Court's term in June 2022.

"I don't really hazard a guess as to what the Court will do except to say that it feels like abortion rights are in serious jeopardy given the makeup of the Court."

If Roe is overturned, "then I would expect in fairly short order we would start to see states, particularly the South, the Plains and Midwest, look to adopt abortion bans," Nash says.

"And that would make it very hard for a large percentage of women in the country to access abortion care in their own state. It means a lot more people would have to travel for care. And the people who are most impacted by these abortion restrictions and bans are people of color, low-income individuals, young people and LGBTQ individuals. The people who are already burdened with insufficient access to healthcare."

Bans in any state push people into unwanted pregnancies, or into seeking ways of obtaining an abortion out of state.

"A typical abortion costs about $550," Nash says. "If you have to travel any distance at all you start thinking about the costs for gas, hotel, travel, childcare and time off of work. And these costs increase dramatically the longer you have to be away from home and the farther you have to go."

And even if they are stopped, any bans, no matter how short, have an impact.

"Once abortion is banned in a state it makes it very hard if the ban is overturned to rebuild the abortion clinic network and for people to understand that abortion is then legal again," Nash says. "Even if it ends up only being for a few weeks before it gets blocked, there's a lot of damage that's already been done."

There are efforts to maintain the right to abortion, even if Roe is overturned. Many states such as New York, Hawaii, California and Washington have statutory protections for abortion rights in their laws. And with the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government in support of abortion rights, there are plans in the works to stop the Texas ban and create legislation like the Women's Health Protection Act, a bill currently in Congress that would prevent abortion bans and other restrictions.