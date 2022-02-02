More Americans Are Taking Melatonin to Sleep, Possibly at Dangerously High Amounts, Study Finds

The researchers also said that there is little evidence that melatonin actually helps people fall asleep faster

More Americans are taking melatonin to help them fall asleep, and at possibly dangerous levels, a new study finds.

Over the course of a decade, Americans more than doubled the amount of melatonin they were taking on a regular basis, according to research published Tuesday in the journal JAMA. Using data collected between 1999 and 2018 from the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, researchers found that while the amount of adults using melatonin is still "relatively low," the number grew substantially over that time.

That rise is also concerning, they say, because bottles of melatonin, which are typically sold as an over-the-counter supplement, may have far higher amounts of the drug than what the label says.

"These estimates may raise safety concerns, especially given that the actual content of melatonin in marketed supplements may be up to 478% higher than the labeled content," the researchers write. At most, people should be taking around 5 milligrams of melatonin.

They also warn that while small doses of melatonin should be fine, there is not enough research yet on the effects of long-term use of the synthetic supplement.

"Although melatonin is generally regarded as safe, adverse effects have been reported, and data on long-term use and high-dose use are scarce," they say.

And while melatonin is a naturally-occurring hormone that the brain produces in response to darkness that helps promote sleep, the researchers say that the "evidence supporting melatonin use [in supplement form] for sleep disturbances is weak."

