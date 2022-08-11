Monkeypox Vaccine Maker Details Concerns with U.S. Plan to Stretch Doses Due to Limited Supply

Bavarian Nordic, which manufactures the Jynneos vaccine, shared “reservations” about the new dose-splitting strategy with the Biden Administration

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 03:01 PM
A man receives a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine
Man getting monkeypox vaccine. Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/POOL/AFP/Getty

The manufacturer for the monkeypox vaccine is sharing concerns after the Biden Administration announced plans to stretch the nation's limited supply by splitting doses and changing how they are administered.

Paul Chaplin, CEO of Bavarian Nordic, which manufactures the Jynneos vaccine, wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf detailing "reservations" the company has about the dose-sparing approach "due to the very limited safety data available."

In the letter, obtained by The Washington Post, Chaplin said "it would have been prudent" to conduct studies on the strategy that could provide more safety information.

"We have been inundated with calls from U.S. state government officials with questions and concerns regarding the ID administration," he wrote. "We will of course align our responses with our colleagues at the CDC, but we believe this alignment would have been better served before any announcement."

On Wednesday, Becerra addressed the concerns but noted that the Biden Administration is confident in the vaccine strategy.

"We've had conversations with them about this, and so has FDA," Becerra said. "We wouldn't have moved forward unless we thought it was safe and effective, and if FDA hadn't dotted its I's and crossed its T's."

The Biden Administration announced the plan Tuesday, stating​ that the emergency declaration would permit providers to administer one-fifth of the current dose of the Jynneos vaccine into the skin instead of a full dose into underlying fat. Califf indicated last week that the FDA was considering the use of a different injection method which is known as intradermal injection.

A small dose can be used with intradermal injection because the vaccine is "staying in the skin; you're not going through the skin," Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, told CNN.

The method — which was previously used for flu and rabies vaccines — produces an immune response due to dendritic cells which are found in the skin. "The skin has special cells that are very good at helping a vaccine stimulate the body's immune system," epidemiologist Dr. Jay Varma told the outlet.

"They live in the skin, and they're better at teaching the immune system what they need to respond to," he added.

The Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is currently administered in two doses under the skin. According to The Washington Post, the new strategy may lead people to need additional doses if the same level of protection is not found. Additional training of local health officials may be needed to properly administer the shots.

As of Monday, the US has shipped more than 600,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to states and jurisdictions. According to the CDC, there are currently more than 10,300 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States.

Related Articles
A man receives a dose of the Monkeypox vaccine
Biden Administration Plans to Stretch Monkeypox Vaccine Doses Due to Limited Supply: Reports
monkeypox
Confirmed Cases of Monkeypox Surpass 10,000 in the United States
monkeypox
Can Monkeypox Spread Through Objects like Doorknobs? An Expert Explains as U.S. Cases Surpass 6,500
daycare during covid
Illinois Daycare Worker Tests Positive for Monkeypox, Children Potentially Exposed
Empty elementary schol classroom
Health Expert Explains Children's Risk for Monkeypox Infection as School Begins
NYC launches monkeypox vaccination site
U.S. Will Now Offer Vaccinations Against Monkeypox to Anyone Who May Have Been Exposed to the Virus
monkeypox
U.S. to Make Vaccines Available for Healthcare Workers Exposed to Monkeypox
monkeypox
Expert Says Monkeypox Outbreak was Avoidable, Virus Was 'Potential Problem for Decades'
johnson & johnson covid vaccine
FDA Limits Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jha spoke on COVID-19 vaccinations for children and highlighted Pfizer's recent request for FDA authorization for its vaccine for use in children five and under.
White House Predicts Children Younger Than 5 Could Get Their COVID-19 Vaccines by Late June
covid vaccine
Moderna's COVID Vaccine Earns Full FDA Approval
Young Man Dies After Chronicling His Battle with COVID and His Vaccination Hesitancy
FDA Expected to Authorize COVID Boosters for Immunocompromised Individuals as Early as This Week
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: (L-R) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks on as Debbie Birx, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator, speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response in the press briefing room of the White House on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force team met with pharmaceutical companies representatives who are actively working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Dr. Deborah Birx on Fighting the Pandemic From a Fraught Trump White House: 'I'm Used to Uphill Battles'
A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient
Biden Administration Says Vaccinated Americans Will Start Getting COVID Booster Shots Sept. 20
Louisiana Leads U.S. In New COVID-19 Cases As Hospitalizations Soar
Louisiana Universities Will Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines Following Pfizer FDA Approval
Duke Chapel at Duke University
Duke University Announces Employees Who Do Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Fired