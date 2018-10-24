Mom of Triplets Admits She Finds Her Postpartum Belly 'Disappointing': 'I Am Not Too Happy'

A mom of triplets is sharing the honest truth about her postpartum body.

Maria Nordø Jørstad, who lives in Copenhagen, gave birth to two daughters and a son on Sept. 12 after wowing people with her 44-lb. baby bump. In the weeks since, she’s been sharing joyful photos of her healthy triplets, and a candid look at her postpartum belly.

On Oct. 11, four weeks after giving birth, Jørstad, 36, admitted that she’s frustrated that her stomach is still sticking out.

“I still have a weird looking hanging belly, and I am a bit surprised it has not gotten smaller since my last picture three weeks ago,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kind of disappointing I must admit, and I am not too happy to share this picture.”

But Jørstad recognized in an earlier post that it will take time for her stomach to shrink.

“Because my belly was so stretched it takes longer than usual,” she said.

Though Jørstad was feeling disheartened about her stomach, her thousands of followers sent her words of encouragement and pointed out that her body created three happy babies. Jørstad responded to each comment, thanking them for their support.

Jørstad, who also has a 2-year-old son Mikael with her husband Anders, first went viral for her baby bump at the end of her pregnancy in September. She said the triplets were a complete surprise, and were conceived naturally.

“What a journey this has been! From the huge shock of learning there were three, to people’s reactions, the numerous scannings/checks and all the preparations and planning for this lifechanging event. Nothing like the ordinary,” she wrote three days before giving birth.

Now five weeks after giving birth, all the babies are home from the hospital and Jørstad said it’s been a “rollercoaster ride!” with all of the breastfeeding, pumping and sleepless nights. But her goal is to “give an honest picture” of life with newborn triplets.

“This too shall pass,” she added.