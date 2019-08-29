Woman In Kazakhstan Reportedly Gave Birth to Twins Nearly Three Months Apart

"My son was in no rush to come out into the world," the mom said

By Helen Murphy
August 29, 2019 11:26 AM
Liliya Konovalova
Regional Health Uralsk

A 29-year-old woman in Kazakhstan reportedly gave birth to her twins almost three months apart.

According to Women’s Health, Liliya Konovalova welcomed a baby girl named Liya on May 24, but her son, Maxim, didn’t arrive until earlier this month, on Aug. 9.

“My son was in no rush to come out into the world,” Konovalova told RT, describing him as a “true Bogatyr” — a warrior figure from Russian folk tales.

Women’s Health reported that Liya was born premature at 25 weeks and weighed under 2 lbs. Meanwhile, Maxim weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz. when he was born 11 weeks later.

Photos of the proud mother and her twins were shared in a Facebook post from the Kazakh Health Ministry. In one sweet snap, Konovalova can be seen smiling while holding one of her children.

Regional Health Uralsk

According to Women’s Health, Konovalova had her twins so far apart because she has uterus didelphys, or a double uterus.

Citing research from the NCBI, the magazine reported that uterus didelphys is an extremely rare condition that increases the risk of premature births, stillbirths and miscarriages. Due to the condition, each of Konovalova’s twins developed in a separate uterus.

“Thanks to our doctors, we prevailed … what they did is a miracle,” Konovalova told RT. “My kids now weigh around three kilograms [about 6 lbs., 9 oz.] and we’re getting ready to be discharged from the hospital.”

The outlet said that the new twins will join their 7-year-old sister at home.

