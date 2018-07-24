Mom Blames Hot Chips for Daughter's Gallbladder Problems: 'I Was Very Surprised'

A Memphis mom says that hot chips like Takis and Hot Cheetos are the cause of her daughter’s gallbladder problems.

Rene Craighead said that her 17-year-old daughter, also named Rene, was eating around four bags a week of the spicy snacks when she started having stomach pains.

“She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.’ And me, stupid, because I want to make her happy, so I brought them back,” the mom told WREG-TV. “She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her.”

The younger Rene ended up going to the hospital, and needed to have her gallbladder removed.

“When my daughter had this surgery I knew I had to tell everybody about it,” her mom said. “I was very surprised that my daughter was sick like that.”

While the hot chips may have contributed to Rene’s gallbladder issues, in a video posted to the elder Rene’s Facebook page, a doctor explained that it was likely caused by her overall diet.

“The gallbladder problems can run in the family, or the diet she was having. High fats, fried foods, that kind of diet can make your gallbladder irritated. And it’s not just fast food,” the doctor said. “And sometimes it just happens, it calcifies and gets a big old stone. Certain drinks can do that to your kidneys, like Cokes. A high amount of calcium can do it.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Taki’s public relations firm, Buchanan, said to balance out Takis with other foods.

“We assure you that Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking.”

PEOPLE has also contacted Frito-Lay, the makers of Cheetos, for comment.