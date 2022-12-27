Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

The musician's mother shared his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Christmas Day, writing that he is "so brave and hanging in there"

Published on December 27, 2022 04:25 PM
Musician Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on September 22, 2021 in San Diego, California.
Jeremiah Green. Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with a late stage cancer.

On Christmas Day, the 45-year-old rocker's mother, Carol Namatame, posted a message to her Facebook asking people to "send healing vibes" to her son "who is battling stage 4 cancer," though she did not specify what kind.

"He's [sic] is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" she wrote.

Later that day, Seattle radio personality Marco Collins also shared Green's diagnosis in a Facebook post of his own, writing: "Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band's tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer."

"Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!" he continued. "Also his oncologist is a big [Modest Mouse] fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

Modest Mouse had recently wrapped its tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough second album, The Lonesome Crowded West, on Dec. 20 in Washington, D.C. While it's unclear how long Green made it on the tour, fan videos show him performing as recently as their Dec. 1 show in Los Angeles.

In March, Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at the three Lollapalooza South America music festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Green has been the drummer of Modest Mouse since he helped form it in a suburb just outside of Seattle in 1992. The only album he does not appear on is 2004's Good News for People Who Love Bad News, as he took a year-long break from the band between 2003 and 2004 after suffering a nervous breakdown.

In July, Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock told NME that the band was working on new music. Their last album, The Golden Casket, was released in 2021.

"I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon," he said. "As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, 'Why does it take so long to put out records?' Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but f— it! I don't want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I'm really happy with."

