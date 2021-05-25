Moderna's Vaccine Is Effective in 12- to 17-Year-Olds, Company Will Apply for FDA Approval

"We are encouraged that [the vaccine] was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said

Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19 has been found to be safe and highly effective in children ages 12 to 17.

On Tuesday, the company announced its findings from a clinical trial, called TeenCOVE, that involved more than 3,700 kids who either received the vaccine or a placebo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per the study, there were four cases of COVID-19 among the placebo group after two doses were administered, compared with none in the vaccine group — meaning the vaccine was 100 percent effective.

"We are encouraged that [the vaccine] was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. "It is particularly exciting to see that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Moderna plans to send those findings to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early June, per a company statement.

teen vaccine Credit: Getty

The news from Moderna comes shortly after the FDA said earlier this month that adolescents aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after a "rigorous and thorough" evaluation to ensure its safety.

Prior to the FDA's announcement, Pfizer's vaccine was only approved for people aged 16 and up. The other two vaccines in use in the U.S., from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are currently allowed in ages 18 and up.

"The FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement at the time. "Today's action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic."

As of May 25, more than 49% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 39.3% are now fully vaccinated against the virus, the CDC reports.

New cases are also dropping significantly — infections are now averaging around 24,794 a day, a decrease of 37% over the last 14 days, according to The New York Times.