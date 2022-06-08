Moderna Says New COVID Booster Protects Against Omicron

The pharmaceutical company said the “bivalent” coronavirus booster shot — which targets both omicron and the original virus strain — will be its “lead candidate” for the fall

Moderna will seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its new "bivalent" booster shot.

On Wednesday, the pharmaceutical company announced that the COVID booster — which targets both omicron and the original virus strain — will be its "lead candidate" for the fall.

According to preliminary data released by Moderna, the new booster shot caused an eightfold increase in neutralizing antibody levels while still being effective against other variants of concern.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge said he expects the updated shot to be more effective than the company's existing booster.

"We're pretty confident this vaccine is going to provide a benefit even against the family of omicron subvariants," he told reporters, per The Washington Post.

Two subvariants of the omicron variant now make up about 13 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated shot, called mRNA-1273.214, was "well-tolerated" when compared with side effects similar to those from the original booster shot, according to the company.

"We are thrilled to share the preliminary data analysis on mRNA-1273.214, which is the second demonstration of superiority of our bivalent booster platform against variants of concern and represents an innovation in the fight against COVID," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said.