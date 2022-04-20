Moderna Says Its Redesigned COVID Booster Provides Better Protection Against Several Variants

The new single shot is designed to target two strains of the coronavirus using a combination of a beta variant-specific vaccine and the company's original formula, NBC News reported.

The modified booster shots — which are still being tested — could be distributed across the country as early as this fall, NBC reported.

Dave Lacknauth, Pharm. D., Director of Pharmacy Services, Broward Health Medical Center shows off a bottle of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward Health Medical Center began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers last week with the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and are continuing to inoculate frontline caregivers with both of the vaccines after the arrival of the Moderna.

Dave Lacknauth, Pharm. D., Director of Pharmacy Services, Broward Health Medical Center shows off a bottle of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Broward Health Medical Center began vaccinating frontline healthcare workers last week with the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine and are continuing to inoculate frontline caregivers with both of the vaccines after the arrival of the Moderna.

The announcement comes in the wake of sweeping decisions across the country to reduce the enforcement of mask mandates in various public spaces.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced this week that it will no longer enforce the CDC's mask mandate for travel after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) directive.

Conversely, New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), NJ Transit and Amtrak have announced that they will still require masks, according to WNBC .

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said a booster shot of their coronavirus vaccine has been shown to significantly increase the levels of Omicron-fighting antibodies in children ages 5 to 11.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.