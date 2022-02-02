Moderna's COVID Vaccine Earns Full FDA Approval
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is now fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the two groups announced.
The vaccine, named Spikevax, now has full FDA approval for anyone aged 18 and up. It was previously under an emergency use authorization, which the FDA granted in Dec. 2020, and has been administered more than 200 million times in the U.S.
The FDA's full approval means that the agency has rigorously vetted and reviewed scientific data that proving the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, as it does with all vaccines.
Moderna's Spikevax joins Pfizer-BioNTech's formulation as the two fully-approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.
FDA acting commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said that the full approval for Moderna is a "significant step" in getting more Americans vaccinated and ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA's high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," she said in a statement. "While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated."
As of Feb. 2, nearly 75.5% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just under 64% are fully vaccinated. Nearly all Americans are now eligible for vaccination, after the FDA approved Pfizer's vaccine for use in kids 5 and up in November, and the last remaining age group — children 6 months to 4 years old — is expected to be approved this month.
On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA to approve their vaccine for use in children 6 months to 4 years old. The request came at the urging of the FDA — a surprise move, as typically companies make that decision on their own — but the federal agency said that it is necessary with omicron "having a much greater toll on children," they told USA Today.
Initial data from Pfizer's clinical studies found that their typical two-dose vaccine series did not produce enough of an immune response in kids 6 months to 4 years old, and in December the company said they would continue their trials to test out if a third dose would be more effective. The FDA request for approval will just be for the initial two-dose series, with the expectation that by the time this age group is ready for a third dose they will have completed the vaccine trial and it will prove to be effective.
"In light of these new data and the rise in illnesses and hospitalization in this youngest age group, FDA believed that it was prudent to request that Pfizer submit the data it had available, including the data that it has recently collected during the omicron surge," the FDA told the outlet.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.