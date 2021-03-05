Model Hunter McGrady Calls Out a Keto Instagram Account for Using Her as a ‘Before’ Photo

“My body is not a before picture. My body is not an after picture. My body is not wrong,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said

Model Hunter McGrady is calling out a keto account on Instagram — and diet culture in general — after they incorrectly used a photo of her as a "before" weight loss picture.

The Instagram account used a photo of McGrady and her friend, Megababe founder Katie Sturino, in which the pair recreated a paparazzi shot of Gigi and Bella Hadid to showcase similar fashion looks on larger bodies. The photo was part of a series Sturino regularly runs on her own account called #SuperSizeTheLook, and showed McGrady and Sturino side-by-side with the photo of the Hadid sisters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The keto weight loss account took the photo and shared it on their page, claiming that the image shows a "transformation together," and added that "they looks[sp] great after her self-transformation efforts."

On Thursday, McGrady posted the photo and said that this is not the first time she's been used as a "before" photo.

Image zoom Hunter McGrady | Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

"A dark side of diet culture that so many fall for," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 27, wrote in her Instagram Story. "This photo has been circulating a ton of keto diet weight loss [accounts] claiming to be the before and after effects of joining the keto diet. These Instagram accounts have thousands of followers who look to them each day and believe what they are seeing. They believe it to be true that if you do this you'll look like that."

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Unedited Bikini Photo as She Celebrates Her Cellulite 'Unafraid and Proud'

McGrady said that this is an example of how companies have pushed people into thinking they need to lose weight.

"This is the very crux of the detrimental, destructive diet culture that has taken over society in the most disgusting way," she said. "It controls us, everything we see is an ad telling us ways to change ourselves. They profit and make billions off of you hating the way you look. I've had photos of me other than this one loom around various diet accounts before so I am no stranger to this, but for someone who does not know, this is incredibly dangerous."

Image zoom Hunter McGrady | Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

Image zoom Hunter McGrady | Credit: Hunter McGrady/Instagram

The All Worthy designer — who spent her teen years forcing her body to stay at 114 lbs. before learning to love her curves — said she doesn't want younger people to see posts like this one and think that they need to lose weight.

"It worries me that younger and younger our youth has access to things like Instagram, TikTok, etc. Places where you are constantly being fed lies that you need to change in order to be accepted," McGrady said. "This is why representation is so important. We must see the people we walk with every day of our lives. We must make a space for everyone."