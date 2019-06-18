Model Belle Lucia Says Bullies Who Criticize Her 6-Month Pregnancy Bump Have a ‘Sad Life’

Image zoom Belle Lucia Belle Lucia/Instagram

Model Belle Lucia wants the people who spend time on Instagram criticizing the size of her baby bump to find a new activity.

The mom-to-be, who has spent much of her six months of pregnancy defending herself from critics who say her bump is too small, called them out in her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“If you’re spending your time writing hundreds of mean messages on a random’s Instagram page, I think you need to question what you’re doing with your sad life,” Lucia, 22, wrote, along with a laughing face emoji.

She then helpfully offered them a few alternative hobbies.

“Go outside, go swimming, help others, paint, read a book? Do something to better your life because I can assure you bullying will only bring yourself down.”

Lucia then celebrated her pregnancy progress with three photos — one at 17 weeks pregnant, another at 20, and the last one at her current week of 25 weeks pregnant.

“Screenshots from my pregnancy bump videos,” she wrote. “It’s been so much fun to film and see how my body changes each week.”

Lucia previously told PEOPLE that she thankfully gets more positive comments than the bad ones, but she wants everyone to know that each pregnancy is different.

“I wanted to make it clear that women have no control over their bump, including myself,” she said. “Women’s bumps show at all different stages and come in a variety of shapes and it’s never okay to criticize a woman’s bump whether that be too big or small.”

To prove her point, when Lucia posts a bump update each week, she now includes photos of other women who are at the same stage of pregnancy, all with different bump sizes.

“People send me messages saying how amazed they are that women can look so different at the same stage in their pregnancy,” she said of the reaction to her posts. “It’s definitely opened lots of eyes into showing how unique each pregnancy is.”

And negative comments or not, Lucia is just thrilled to be pregnant.

“I’ve never felt more ready in my life, with my partner and within myself,” she said. “I’ve always dreamt of being a mother, above being a model. I felt ready to take a break after modeling for 11 years, and I was excited for the new change in my life.”