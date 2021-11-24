Model and Skater Brooklinn Khoury Reveals Surgery Plans to Repair Mouth After Dog Ripped Off Lip

In a YouTube video, Khoury said that she has spent a year searching for a surgeon to repair her injuries

Brooklinn Khoury is on the road to recovery.

In a YouTube video earlier this month, the 22-year-old pro skater shared that she's found a surgeon to repair her top lip and parts of her nose just over a year after she was attacked by a pit bull.

The procedure, which was scheduled for Nov. 17, involves creating a skin graft from her forearm to replace the skin on her face. Khoury said she spent a year looking for the right doctor for the job.

Khoury added that she is an active person and worries about being "in a bad head space" while recovering from her operation, when she won't be able to move her mouth and will require a feeding tube.

"I have really mixed feelings about it," she said of her surgery. "I'm excited to get surgery to begin to heal again and work with this doctor. I'm also really sad to kind of stop my life again and have to go through the healing process."

On the one-year anniversary of the attack earlier this month, Khoury opened up about how her "life changed completely" afterward.

"This attack has taught me to truly love myself inside and out regardless of what people have to say," the skateboarder wrote on Instagram. "It taught me that society puts high standards on beauty, but the reality is that everyone is beautiful in their own way. It has taught me patience with the way people have reacted towards my story."

"It has taught me to love, even when I didn't feel it from others," she continued. "It has shown me how precious life is. I will never take that for granted. Thank you all for your continued support on this journey and don't forget to hug someone you love today."

Khoury is currently dating Dance Moms alum Chloé Lukasiak. On the one-year anniversary of the attack, Lukasiak planned a surprise picnic to honor Khoury.

Chloe Lukasiak Credit: Chloe Lukasiak/Instagram

Lukasiak worked with Picnics Galore to set up the beachside gathering, which featured a long wooden table decorated with flowers and pink dinnerware. She also provided guests with smiley-faced cookies from BXM Cakes.

"4 days ago marked 1 year since Brooklinn was attacked by a dog. Despite all the hardship she has experienced [in] the past year, never once has she wavered in being the most incredible human I've ever met," Lukasiak wrote alongside photos from the evening on Instagram.

"I wanted to celebrate her in a way she would love so I invited everyone she loves most & threw her a surprise picnic on the beach," she continued. "Thank you so much to @picnicgalore for helping me make it a happy day for her. Truly the most beautiful setup & best people celebrating."