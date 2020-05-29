Misty Copeland Says Cooking Keeps Her Positive During the Pandemic: 'I Love to Be in the Kitchen'

Misty Copeland is offering advice and support for those struggling with their mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The professional ballet dancer, 37, addresses mental health struggles as part of the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign, which offers personal videos from celebrities who share how they are coping during the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Copeland emphasizes the importance of being surrounded by loved ones to get through these times.

"I think that it's really important to try and keep yourself surrounded by people who mean something to you," she says. "Those daily affirmations, having that confidence within yourself and the people around you that can remind you of how important you are to them and how much you should mean to yourself."

"As a classical ballet dancer, as a performer, as someone who has experienced a lot of pressure, not only from outside sources but from myself, something that's been extremely important for me and that's kept me in healthy state of mind was journaling," Copeland adds. "I probably have every single one of my journals since i was 13 years old and I'm almost 38, so I have a lot of journals."

Image zoom Misty Copeland.

Copeland says that it's important to "enjoy things that bring you fulfillment," which, for her, includes cooking and listening to music.

"I love to be in the kitchen, I love to cook and I love to listen to music," she explains. "So doing one of those things, all three of those things, whether it's journaling, cooking, or listening to music, speaking to my husband, speaking to friends, I think at least doing one of those things daily will keep you in a very positive and healthy state of mind, especially in times when we are so removed from one another."

"I think the importance on community and family is so important for every human being and for the human experience," Copeland adds. "I hope that some of these words of mine can help you in some way."

Image zoom Stephen Lovekin/Getty

The Child Mind Institute launched their #WeThriveInside campaign earlier this month and has offered a wide range of celebrity voices sharing their personal experiences during the pandemic and offering words of inspiration and solidarity.

Among the celebrity participants are: Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Love, Jameela Jamil, Lena Dunham, Mark Ronson, Jim Gaffigan, Zoey Deutch, Keith Powers, Julia Michaels, Moby, Missy Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsey Stirling, Emma Chamberlain.

“In these uncertain and uniquely stressful times, it is critical for families – and especially children – to know that they are not alone,” said Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, president of the Child Mind Institute. “#WeThriveInside not only offers support and encouragement, it points parents to critical, evidence-based resources that can help millions of families better navigate unprecedented challenges. Most of us are struggling, but we can help each other discover new ways not just to persevere, but to thrive and grow from this experience.”