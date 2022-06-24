Knowingly performing or inducing an abortion is now a felony in five states — Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota — and could lead to jail time or significant fines

Five States Have Already Banned Abortions After the Roe Reversal

Five states — Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota — have already banned abortions following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade earlier this morning.

The states all had so-called "trigger bans" in place that could quickly go into effect to outlaw abortions if Roe — which constitutionally guaranteed the right to abortion — was overturned. After the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling to overturn Roe, their governors enacted the bans, making abortion illegal in their states.

Knowingly performing or inducing an abortion in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri or South Dakota is now considered a felony, and could lead to years of jail time or significant fines depending on the state's individual laws. Neither Louisiana or Missouri have any exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Another eight states — Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming — also have abortion bans in place that can immediately go into effect once they are certified by a state official.

Abortion Acess Map Credit: Ryan Schroeder/PEOPLE

Seven other states — Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia — are expected to soon ban abortions. Another 10 states could go either way, depending on how the state's lawmakers decide and who is in power, especially after this fall's midterm elections.

The remaining 20 states have either already codified the right to abortion into their state's constitution or are expected to keep the procedure legal.