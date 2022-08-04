Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Says She Was Bullied Online After Gaining Weight: 'I Broke Down so Many Times'

"It's not about how you look, it's about who you are from inside," the 22-year-old tells PEOPLE

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 03:54 PM

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says she has gained weight since being crowned in December, but she doesn't mind the change. The problem has been the online bullying.

"Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now," the 22-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively from her New York City apartment.

"I was bullied for gaining weight," Sandhu says. "It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It's not about how you look, it's about who you are from inside and how you treat people and what you believe in."

The Indian-born beauty queen says that leading up to the competition, diet and exercise was all about winning.

Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty

"I was really focused towards my goal and I was [not] thinking about my health," Sandhu admits. "The whole time we were working out, doing so many activities, and just after winning, I had almost a month just to relax."

"During that time, I actually didn't work out, and I was just eating and just enjoying that time with my family," the former Miss Diva Universe says. "I never realized that it would start showing on my body."

Some of the online comments were so cruel that they brought Sandhu to tears.

"I definitely broke down so many times," Sandhu admits. "Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I'm just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It's really sad."

Sandhu gained weight but also didn't feel well, and a doctor diagnosed her with allergies she never knew she had.

"I have a gluten allergy," Sandhu shares. "I can't have wheat or anything which contains wheat. Apart from that, I also have some soy allergy [and] coconut allergies."

"I'm allergic to eggs and I kind of realized that when I came to New York," the model and actress says. "Because [eggs are considered] vegetarian and it's known as non-vegetarian in India. It took me time to realize that the things which I was allergic to, I was still having. I didn't know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 poses for portrait after being crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition® on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arean in Eilat, Israel. The new winner will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside The Miss Universe Organization.
courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu

Now that the 70th Miss Universe title holder has gotten a grasp on her health, her mindset has shifted.

"I've gone through that phase of my life where I used to feel bad about everything," Sandhu says. "Now, I started loving everything. It's okay to cry. It's okay to feel sad."

Sandhu hopes sharing her story will help others who struggle with body image and self love.

"We all are imperfect," she says. "We need to realize that there's a point where we understand that we need to embrace our flaws and when you do that, you can conquer anything in this world."

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kristin Cavallari Is 'Happy' About Her Weight Gain, Says She's 'Shocked at How Thin' She Once Was
gwyneth-paltrow
I Tried Goop's 4-Week Intuitive Fasting Plan — and It Changed How I Eat Now
In this image released on May 17, Nikki Glaser speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California.
Comedian Nikki Glaser on Overcoming Anorexia and Bulimia at Age 35: 'I Didn't Know How to Stop'
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah 'Practices' Saying No to Jobs Asking Her to Lose Weight in an 'Unhealthy Way'
carson daly
Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health Struggles
Molly Bloom and baby
Molly Bloom Says Struggles with Infertility 'Brought Me to My Knees' Before Welcoming Daughter
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Says that Her Weight Is 'the Thing That Holds Me Back'
Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Had a 'Medical Emergency' After Accidentally Eating Fish: 'It Was a Crisis'
Hilary; Bridget
Mom Drops 100 Lbs. After Daughter Teaches Her to Count Macros: 'She Knows What She's Talking About!'
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Says New Non-Alcoholic Drink Line Is 'About Balance': 'Can't Drink Like I Was in My 20s'
Tiesha Robinson
This Mom Lost 208 Lbs. for Her Son: 'I Didn't Want to Be the Reason Why He Lost Both of His Parents'
Brandy daughter Sy'Rai Smith
Brandy's Daughter Sy'Rai Smith Worried Her Mom Was 'Embarrassed' by Her Weight: 'Just Insecurities'
rebel wilson
Rebel Wilson Says She 'Never Thought' She 'Could Overcome' Emotional Eating
Tarek El Moussa walks the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event.
Tarek El Moussa Opens Up About Diet Changes Following Celiac Disease Diagnosis: 'Really, Really Difficult'
Rebel Wilson/Instagram
Rebel Wilson Shares a Photo from Her 'Unhealthiest' Time: 'Using Food to Numb My Emotions'
Lexlee Hudson
After Gaining 180 Lbs. in 1 Year, This Woman Lost Half Her Size: 'My Whole Life Has Changed'