Miranda McKeon, 20, Marks 1 Year Since Finding a Breast Cancer Lump: 'Something Was Wrong'

The Anne with an E actress is now in remission and wrote that this is "the first of many anniversaries"

The night of May 30, 2021, will stay with Miranda McKeon. The Anne with an E actress expected it to be a fun time at a "beach house with a bunch of my friends," but it became the night that she found the lump that would turn out to be breast cancer, and the start of a year filled with doctor's appointments, chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries.

Now a year later, McKeon, 20, is marking "the first of many anniversaries" with an Instagram post about that night.

She had been "partying and dancing and having a really good time," when she left to use the bathroom.

"I peed, fixed my hair, and performed the classic boob scoop — a typical mid party practice. I brushed across a lump that was definitely not there before," she said. "It was the size of a jellybean but powerful enough to sink my stomach and set off emergency sirens in my head."

"I immediately started panicking — my first instinct was that it was cancer."

McKeon said that she called over a friend who helped her go "down a Google rabbit hole" to try and figure out if the lump was really cancer before leaving her friends and going to bed.

"[I] cried myself to sleep as music blared from downstairs," she said. "My gut was screaming that something was wrong."

A series of doctor's appointments followed that night, where McKeon learned that she was "one in a million," as she previously told PEOPLE, and diagnosed with breast cancer at age 19. That immediately kicked off IVF treatments, eight rounds of chemotherapy, three surgeries and 25 radiation sessions over the next eight months. As of February 25, McKeon is now in remission, and starting to honor the different milestones of her cancer experience.

"Today, a year ago since that night, I have a chest vacant of anything but silicone implants, hair extensions that cover what would probably be a pretty awkward hair style, and I begin the first of many anniversaries," she wrote on Instagram. "Anniversaries to me are a time for reflection, gratitude, mourning, and celebration."

McKeon said she's marking this anniversary in St. Tropez with one of her best friends.