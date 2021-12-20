Miranda McKeon, 19, Undergoes Surgery for Breast Cancer: 'I'll Take the Change and Adapt'

The Anne with an E actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, had a double mastectomy and is now getting additional surgeries to remove her lymph nodes

Miranda McKeon is staying positive as she tackles the next stage of her breast cancer treatment.

The Anne with an E actress, 19, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June after finding a lump in her chest and has spent the following months managing her treatment, from weeks of intensive chemotherapy to undergoing a double mastectomy in November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And on Friday, McKeon shared a "life update" as she prepared for a second surgery to deal with her lymph nodes.

"There's just been tons of back and forth this month and a lot of emotions. I think I've probably cried every day," she said in a video on Instagram.

Showing off her previously bald head, McKeon first said how excited she is to have some hair coming in again.

"Honestly guys, going through this process, you will not believe how excited I get over the tiniest bit of growth," she said. "I'm rocking a pretty tight buzz cut right now and I'm so happy about it. It just feels great. I'm not saying I look in the mirror and recognize myself, or feel spectacular, but I am happy about it."

McKeon also showed off her chest after her double mastectomy — "I love the outcome," she said, "dare I say, better than before?"

The sophomore at the University of Southern California then explained that she's currently in Houston to undergo another surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"I had two positive lymph nodes; they took four lymph nodes out. And I had a positive margin in the breast area, which is kind of common when the tumor is right up against the skin. And I had two positive lymph nodes biopsied at the beginning of this, so we already knew they were there," she explained.

"Basically, I decided to have all of my lymph nodes removed, and I'm going to take out a piece of skin down here," she said, pointing to the side of her left breast.

Once that surgery is done, McKeon said, "I'll probably be able to sleep really well knowing that everything's gone for the rest of my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Anne with an E's Miranda McKeon on Using Social Media as Therapy While Fighting Breast Cancer

McKeon is feeling disappointed, though, about how this unexpected surgery pushed back her plans to return to USC for the spring semester.

"The really annoying piece about this is not the surgery that I'm having today, but because I'm having the surgery that I wasn't anticipating, radiation gets pushed back," she explained. "I was expecting to have radiation done before second semester started."

"These are just cancer in college girl problems. I was so looking forward to a semester without anything, because obviously first semester I was carting back and forth doing chemo and losing my hair. Second semester I was going to be done and just focused on being a regular college student."

McKeon said that the current plan is for her to start her semester in January, and then head back home to New Jersey to start proton radiation therapy at a clinic in Harlem while taking a six week leave of absence from school.

"I found that out yesterday, and I'm just like, so bummed about it," she said. "I sobbed for a long time yesterday. But whatever, I'll take the change and adapt to it, as I always do. But that just is so frustrating I can't even begin to get into it."

McKeon then signed off as she prepped for surgery.